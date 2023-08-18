The 2022-23 season has not gone how Rory McIlroy envisioned, as he was again unable to secure the fifth major title of his lauded career. Even so, the No. 2 ranked golfer won multiple tournaments and is in contention to grab another after tallying a 5-under opening round at the BMW Championship Thursday.

McIlroy's superb play puts him in a tie atop the leaderboard with 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harmon. It also allowed him to surpass one of the biggest legends the sport has ever known in a noteworthy category.

“This is the 5th time Rory McIlroy has held a lead/co-lead after 18 holes of a FedExCup Playoffs event, passing Tiger Woods for the most all-time,” ESPN Stats & Info tweeted. While a decade-plus defined by injuries and controversy can make it easy to overlook Woods, one must appreciate how dominant the 15-time major winner was during his peak. Jumping him in anything golf related warrants a lengthy pause and a heaping pile of praise.

McIlroy has claimed two titles in the 2022-23 slate of competition, winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina last October and the Genesis Scottish Open in July. In terms of the FedExCup Standings, he currently sits in third place behind Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The 34-year-old got off to a nice start in the playoffs with a third-place finish at the St. Jude Championship last weekend.

All of this success comes during a year in which Rory McIlroy was labeled the poster boy of the PGA in their war against LIV Golf. How fitting would it be if the Scot could somehow end 2023 as world No. 1. He looks to keep the momentum rolling at Olympia Fields Country Club for the final three rounds of the BMW Championship.