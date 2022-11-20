The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 11’s contest against the Chicago Bears still within playoff contention, holding a record of 4-6 as the second-place team in the NFC South. The back-and-forth affair has been a close one all day, but a scary moment in the third quarter may be the event that turns the tide. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left Sunday’s contest against the Bears with a knee injury and is deemed questionable to return. This video from David J. Chao shows just how bad of a hit the second-year tight end sustained:

The Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie campaign, the former Florida standout recorded 68 catches for 1026 yards and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference. In the 2022 NFL season, Pitts had tallied 25 catches for 313 and two touchdowns entering Week 11.

Before leaving Sunday’s affair, Pitts was the Falcons’ leading pass-catcher with three receptions and 43 yards. However, fantasy football managers everywhere have been frustrated by Pitts’ lack of involvement or, rather, head coach Arthur Smith’s aversion to getting the talented 6-foot-6 unicorn of an athlete involved in the game plan more often. Week 11’s game against the Bears looked like it would be one of the better efforts from the young player, but this injury brought the production to a screeching halt.

Will the Falcons be able to overcome the loss of Kyle Pitts and secure the win?