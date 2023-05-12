The Tennessee Titans received their 2023 schedule from the NFL on Thursday, a slate that features two prime time games including Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football and Miami on Monday Night Football.

The team is coming off of a disappointing 7-10 campaign last season that was followed up with an intriguing draft class led by Will Levis and Peter Skoronski.

Not willing to let the opportunity slip to announce their 2023 schedule in style, the Titans took to Broadway Street in downtown Nashville to solicit fans for help in announcing their upcoming opponents.

What unfolded was a hilarious series of “man on the street” style interviews that showed just how much these fans have to learn about NFL teams and logos.

“Chester Cheeto,” one fan guessed when shown a picture of the Jacksonville Jaguars logo, a hilarious gaffe that has the Internet demanding t-shirts.

I will definitely be rocking a Chester Cheeto shirt for the Titans v Jags games this season! pic.twitter.com/wL8xechbO6 — #️⃣9️⃣0️⃣4️⃣That_Dude904 (@James_Byrd904) May 12, 2023

Another fan mistakenly calls the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the ‘Pirates from the Islands of the Caribbean’ in the video below, which has been viewed more than two million times on the Titans’ Twitter page.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The Titans are expected to bring back quarterback Ryan Tannehill next season along with superstar running back Derrick Henry, Levis and a host of others. Sophomore backup quarterback Malik Wallis could be cut before the start of next season.

Despite the uncertainty, Levis isn’t ready to concede the starting job just yet ahead of his rookie season.

“I absolutely want to learn from (Tannehill and Willis),” he said.

“They’ve been in the NFL a lot longer than I have–Malik’s got about a year–so they already have a lot more experience and they’re gonna be able to teach me a lot of things,” Levis added, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.

“I just want to be a great teammate to them, be a great teammate to everybody else on the team, while competing at the same time.”

The Tennessee Titans open their 2023 schedule against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 of this year.