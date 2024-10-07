Nike has been hard at work resurrecting the once famed signature sneaker line of Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders. Following his arrival to Boulder, Nike partnered with Sanders to bring back his Diamond Turf collection of the 1990's in new, updated iterations ready for the football field. Now, we'll see yet another colorway of the Nike Air DT Max 96 return honoring one of Sanders' former teams during his playing days.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

First released in 1996, the Nike Air DT Max is a hybrid shoe meant to be worn on the astroturf baseball and football fields of the 1990's. While the silhouette lost some traction during the 2010's and onward, Nike has gone to great lengths to bring back the silhouette in cleated versions along with their original construction.

After a number of Colorado Buffalo-inspired releases, the newest colorway of the Nike Air DT Max 96 will resemble that of the Atlanta Falcons, who Deion Sanders played for from 1989-1993. While the shoes didn't release until after his Falcons days, this new ensemble will honor all the vibes of PrimeTime in ATL.

Nike Air DT Max 96 “Falcons”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air DT Max 96 returns in a unique and heavy duty construction, making these a durable sneaker for any field of play. The shoes feature a chunky outsole complete with a Nike Air unit along with the iconic “claw” tears along the upper, giving these a tough and distinct look. The shoes come with the classic lockdown strap over the mid-foot and feature small Nike logos throughout. We see hits of red accent the sneakers as they outline the Nike Swoosh and Sanders' “21” on the back heel.

The style code for these will read Black/White-Team Anthracite-Metallic Silver-Fire Red for a colorway that perfectly matches the Atlanta Falcons' color scheme. We've already seen colorways in Sanders' shoes inspired by the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, so it's perfect to see a Falcons' colorway added to the growing lineup.

The Nike Air DT Max “Falcons” will be available during the 2024 holiday season. We're still awaiting word on an official release date from Nike, but their promotion of the upcoming model through official images tells us a hard release date is imminent. The shoes will retail for $170 and will be made available via Nike SNKRS app on release day.

Will you be grabbing these for the Falcons fan in your life?