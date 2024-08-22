Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing-up for a massive 2024-25 College Football season and the microscope may be fixated on them now more than ever. With the constant pressure to play well, Deion Sanders will be the first to tell you that looking good on the field translates directly to playing “good.” As a result, Nike will be releasing a Colorado-themed Nike Air DT Max 96 to mimic what many of his players will be wearing throughout the season.

Deion Sanders was known for his style on and off the field as he transcended sports and fashion each time he made an appearance. As one of the only hybrid athletes to excel at both sports at a professional level, Nike made sure their star athlete had a shoe capable of fitting all his needs. As a result, the Diamond Turf line was born, the perfect fusion between a sneaker and a turf cleat equipped for the astroturf fields of the 1990's.

Since then, however, fans have been clamoring for the return of chunk, 90's-inspired sneakers and Nike didn't waste any time in returning Sanders' pro models. The two parties worked in unison to bring back the Nike Air DT Max 96 in its original black/white colorway, but come football season, we'll see two new colorways drop exclusively honoring the Colorado Buffaloes.

Nike Air DT Max 96

In preparation for the Buffaloes upcoming season, Nike will release three upcoming colorways of the Nike Air DT Max to match Colorado's color scheme. Already seen on Sanders' feet during preseason workouts, the shoes are set to mimic a cleated version of what the players will be wearing throughout the season. The tough, loud look of the sneakers bodes perfectly with the mountainous region of Boulder and the white/gold/black color schemes are truly clean regardless of your collegiate affiliation.

Featuring Nike Air branding throughout and the iconic “claw” ripping throughout the shoes, the shoes will come in White/Black, White/Gold, and Black/Gold to distinguish home and away iterations. The Black/Gold and White/Gold pairs will both drop on September 2, 2024 via Nike for a retail tag of $170. They'll come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing.

Furthermore, we'll see a release of the classic White/Black iteration come a few weeks later on September 16, 2024. The pair will follow the same release on Nike and should be available in more quantities than the first release. They'll also retail for $170 and come in full family sizing, so be sure to cop pairs for the whole family if you ride with the Buffaloes!