The Atlanta Falcons Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers have both teams coming off victories. Now, one will have to take their first loss of the young 2023 season. Being only the second week of the season, we still don't know exactly who or what these teams are quite yet. Both are coming off convincing double-digit victories on paper, but there's definitely more beneath the surface for these teams that need some addressing. This feels like an early must-win game for the Falcons, though, who have a lot to prove this season. With that said, let's get into some bold predictions for this week's game against the Packers.

4. The Falcons will give up more than 10 points to the Packers

As mentioned, on paper, the Falcons had a great defensive day, only giving up 10 points to the Carolina Panthers. But the Panthers are in the middle of a rebuild with a rookie starting quarterback in Bryce Young. At times, the Panthers and Young were extending drives where the Falcons simply couldn't get off the field, which was similar to the defense's issues last season. Thankfully, the inexperience of Young came into play where he gave up two interceptions to Atlanta newcomer Jessie Bates III. That was eventually the name of the game for the Panthers on Sunday where they had a total of three turnovers.

The Packers, meanwhile, put up 38 points against the Chicago Bears, giving Jordan Love a bit of a coming-out party against an NFC North rival. Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns with no picks on the day. He didn't do anything too flashy but didn't do anything detrimental either. The biggest issue for the Packers will be if wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones play, as they are both questionable with hamstring issues. Watson, who was arguably the WR1 last season for the Packers, missed the Bears game, while Jones was taken out after going 41 yards and a touchdown. If Jones plays, I'd expect the Packers to put up at least 17-20 points against the Falcons, while Atlanta is still figuring out their new defense under Ryan Nielsen.

3. A long day for Desmond Ridder, throwing two picks and under 180 yards

The Packers' defense was the strong point of their team last season. Through only one game this season, it could very well be the case again. The Packers have eight first-round draft picks on their defense currently, which is just unheard of. They only allowed the Bears single-digit scores in every quarter of last week's game and two touchdowns overall. They also held Justin Fields in check most of the day. They'll probably do the same with Ridder, who still looks to be figuring things out in his young NFL career.

Ridder only threw for 115 yards and a touchdown. Mind you, Smith's offense isn't centered around Ridder; it's more about the weapons around him, specifically the running game and making plays out of the backfield. That's why Bijan Robinson was taken at No. 8 overall by the Falcons. This will be the toughest defense Ridder faces to date, which will probably result in him throwing a few picks and accumulating fewer than 200 passing yards.

2. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson both score, making up the majority of the offense again

The Packers, as good of a defense as they had last year, were not good against the run last season. In fact, in yards per rush allowed, they were ranked 28th in the league, according to PackersWire. That sets up well for the Falcons, who have a lethal running attack with Allgeier and Robinson.

Against the Bears, the Packers allowed 122 yards on the ground, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The Falcons last year were just under five yards per carry and did the same against the Panthers on Sunday. Per usual under Smith's offense, look for the Falcons to gain a majority of their offense on the ground, with Allgeier and Robinson both getting scores again this week. Expect a lot of that this season.

1. The Falcons go to 2-0

In a sad stat, the Falcons' win on Sunday against the Panthers gave them a winning record for the first time since 2017, per ESPN. The Dirty Birds will be looking to keep that winning record alive with a win against the Packers this Sunday. I do believe that Ridder could put them in such bad situations where, like I said, I believe he'll give up a couple of picks. That will then force the Falcons even more to have to throw the ball, especially if it's later in the game. But if the Falcons' defense continues to improve week to week, making more turnovers like they did against the Panthers, this could be a pretty even game. Love is still just as untested as Ridder at this point.

Green Bay is only a 1.5 favorite, according to FanDuel. Both quarterbacks may struggle, with the running game relied on by both teams offensively. If Aaron Jones doesn't play due to his hamstring, that will be a big blow for the Packers. Either way, the Falcons win at home.