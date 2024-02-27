The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday decided to release tight end Jonnu Smith, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:
“Falcons are releasing veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, per source. Smith caught 50 passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns last season.”
Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was obviously high on Smith, bringing him in hopes of having his career a bit rejuvenated after spending the last two seasons in New England where he had 539 yards and just one touchdown to his name. Smith did that and better in just one season in Atlanta, with 532 yards and three touchdowns.
But with the Falcons moving on from Smith, it appears that new coach Raheem Morris wants to go in a different direction. Smith is a $9 million cap hit with $2.5 million in dead cap money. Cutting him creates some extra cash flow for the team to work with.
Smith was acquired from the Patriots in mid-March last year by the Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots created nearly $3.7 million in cap space last offseason and a whopping $18.405 million in cap space in 2024.
After being let go by the Falcons, Arthur Smith caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their next offensive coordinator.
As the former Falcons coach prepares to put his stamp on the Pittsburgh offense this season, the futures of quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are firmly in the crosshairs. Perhaps Smith will consider bringing Jonnu Smith into Pittsburgh in order to add another weapon and elevate their mediocre quarterback play.
update: Jonnu Smith confirmed the news with a post on X thanking the Falcons:
“@AtlantaFalcons Thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of an amazing organization. This season will be one of the most memorable years during my career for many great reasons on and off the field. Special locker room and special people all throughout the building. EASY$”