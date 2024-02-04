Quantcast

Steelers' Arthur Smith gets real on crucial first step in working with Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith got real on what he wants to work on with his new quarterback.

Arthur Smith and the Steelers are hoping for improvement in all areas in 2024.

The Pittsburgh Steelers handed the keys of their offense over to former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith yesterday, cementing the team's plans for an offensive unit in need of plenty of improvements next season.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II sent a serious message to his team recently as his patience began to wear thin. The future of ex-Alabama star and running back Najee Harris was reportedly being discussed behind closed doors.

As Smith prepares to put his stamp on the Pittsburgh offense this season, the futures of quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are firmly in the crosshairs. Both QBs could hold the key to the Steelers' fortunes in the American Football Conference, as Coach Mike Tomlin's team is in desperate need of better performances with Patrick Mahomes and others still populating the rosters of their rivals.

Smith Speaks Out on Pickett's Potential 

Smith sounded interested in building a relationship first with the former Pittsburgh Panthers star in hopes of building a rapport that will last beyond the football field.

That was the crux of a video interview posted to the Steelers' team Twitter account.

“First off, there's a relationship that's got to be built between me and Kenny, and that's so paramount between the play-caller and the quarterback,” Smith said. “There's a trust that's got to be built daily, and it goes both ways.

“I've got to earn Kenny's trust, and vice versa.”

Smith Must Prove Himself in Steelers' OC Pursuit 

Smith and the Steelers have a lot of doubters heading into the season considering the Falcons' pedestrian performance on offense last season.

To Smith's point, the Falcons had several young players at key positions including Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson.

The Steelers hope Smith's time in the ATL will translate to a patience and effective approach with the team's many young players on the offensive side of the football.

Smith says he's excited not just to build a relationship with Pickett, but with every player on the same side of the football.

“Everybody I've ever tried to coach…You try to build a relationship and get to know them better first,” Smith said. “It's that trust and the relationship that I'm excited to try and develop with every player on our offense.”

 

 

Nick Meyer is a sports writer for ClutchPoints based in the Metro Detroit area. He has covered everything from Major League Baseball to the NFL, UFC, and College Football.
