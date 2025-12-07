The Atlanta Falcons are struggling through a disappointing 4-8 2025 season as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. However, the defense had been a bright spot this season, especially rookie pass rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. On Sunday, Pearce got yet another sack, giving him an impressive streak not seen since Micah Parsons was a rookie.

“Going into today James Pearce Jr. was tied with Ed Oliver for the second-longest sack streak in the NFL (4). He now has 5 straight games with a sack. On the year, he is now tied with Brandon Dorlus (6.0) for most sacks on the Falcons,” Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney posted on social media.

“The last rookie to have a sack in five straight games was Micah Parsons in 2021. Good company for James Pearce Jr. He's the first Falcons rookie ever to have this stat,” she continued.

The last rookie to have a sack in five straight games was Micah Parsons in 2021. Good company for James Pearce Jr. He's the first Falcons rookie ever to have this stat. https://t.co/pq5SPrfevl — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 7, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Falcons haven't had a top-10 defense since 2017, and while they are currently ranked 16th in points allowed and 14th in yards, the future looks bright down in Georgia.

General manager Terry Fontenot made the bold move of trading back into the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Pearce just eight picks after taking Walker, another pass-rusher. These two first-round edge rushers have been excellent together, with Pearce eclipsing Walker by just one sack in the Falcons' Week 14 game against the Seahawks.

That said, the move for Pearce may not be a net positive in the long term. Fontenot gave the Falcons' 2026 first-round to the Los Angeles Rams in the deal to move up. And with the way the team has struggled this season, it's looking more and more like that will end up as a top-10 pick.