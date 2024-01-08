The Falcons Week 18 loss to the Saints was enough to cost a lot of people their jobs.

With only one narrow path to the NFL playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons couldn't even do their part and beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing 48-17.

Sunday's loss, though, was basically the summation of the Falcons' season. They lost their last four out of five games, and if not for being in the lowly NFC South, would have been well out of playoff contention weeks ago. Yet, they still had a small chance on Sunday, but instead of rising up, they were leveled out by their arch-rivals in embarrassing fashion, with the exclamation mark being Arthur Smith's displeasure with Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

After a late Falcons interception that put the Saints on the Atlanta 1-yard line, it was later revealed that backup quarterback Jameis Winston changed the play to go for a touchdown instead of kneeling, putting New Orleans up 48-17. Smith was none too pleased, and more than likely knew deep down that it was just more motivation for his firing.

Well, if that was his worry, he was right, as just hours later, the three-year head coach was fired after finishing 7-10 for the third consecutive season.

This was the worry all season for Atlanta, that they would fall well short of expectations when the expectations weren't that lofty, so to speak. And now they are in the midst of a head coaching search instead of preparing for the postseason. It was more than just this game against the Saints that gave them another losing season, but who is to blame for their Week 18 loss?

Desmond Ridder, the turnover machine

Desmond Ridder pretty much found every way possible to turn the ball over in Week 18's matchup with the Saints.

To begin with, the Falcons' offense started off relatively hot in the first quarter, taking a 14-7 lead. But besides a field goal that tied it up at 17 all to end the first half, that was all the Falcons would score for the rest of the day.

Getting the ball back to start the second half, the Falcons had the opportunity to retake the lead, but three plays into the drive, Ridder threw his 12th interception of the season. New Orleans' Alontae Taylor ran the ball back to the Atlanta 25, which eventually led to a Saints touchdown to go up 24-17.

But Ridder wasn't done.

The Saints scored once more to increase their lead to 14. Needing points, the Falcons had a promising 14-play drive that got them down to the New Orleans 2-yard line. But on a 4th-and-2, Ridder missed Bijan Robinson on an errant throw that ended the drive, turning the ball over on downs. The usual Smith looks of disgust quickly followed.

"I want everybody to watch Desmond Ridder's footwork here." – @M_Ryan02 breaking down a crucial miss for the Falcons on Sunday pic.twitter.com/oqhwyJSB0r — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2024

Now in the fourth quarter, the Falcons still needed points and needed them fast with the lead now increased to 17. On a 2nd-and-10, at their own 25 with under 10 minutes remaining, Ridder was in shotgun and apparently wasn't expecting the ball to be snapped as his eyes weren't on the ball when it flew past him, which was recovered by the Saints. The result was yet another Saints touchdown one play later.

Ridder went 22-for-30 for 291 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a fumble. But for the year, the second-year quarterback had a total of 19 turnovers, per StatMuse.

Arthur Smith loses his job hours after the game

It seemed that owner Arthur Blank couldn't wait to rid himself of Smith, for when the clock hit midnight, Smith was fired. It had been rumored for weeks that Smith was safe, then as the last stretch of games played out and the Falcons looked worse and worse, he wasn't so safe anymore.

Smith came in at a time for the Falcons in which they were in a major rebuild and handcuffed by salary cap issues. He and staff did a solid job of putting together a roster on both sides in his three years, yet the most important position, that being quarterback, was a glaring issue. That wasn't all that cost him his job, but it certainly didn't do him any favors in keeping it, especially considering he's an offensive coach.

It was how Smith approached his roster as a whole this season, whether it was waiting too late to switch up quarterbacks, trusting that Ridder would be the answer to begin with, neglecting to attempt to get the ball to his best playmakers, or even other odd situations like handling Bijan Robinson's injury. It was a season placated with head-scratching decisions that had many shaking their heads in disgust and rolling their eyes like the head coach was most Sunday evenings when his team was turning the ball over. The Falcons Week 18 loss, however, was the last of it.