Fallout Universe Unraveled: A Look At The Timeline After Show's Premiere

The Fallout franchise, with its rich legacy dating back to the 1990s, continues to fascinate audiences with its depiction of a post-apocalyptic world marked by nuclear devastation and societal rebirth. Bethesda Design Director Emil Pagliarulo provides a comprehensive guide to the series' timeline, marking significant milestones from the notorious bomb drops of 2077 to the recent foray into television with the Fallout TV show.
A Glimpse At The Fallout Timeline In Order
2077- Foundation Of Fallout's Post-Apocalyptic Saga
In 2077, the Fallout universe was irrevocably changed when nuclear weapons obliterated major cities, an event that came to be known as the Great War. This cataclysmic occurrence set the stage for all subsequent Fallout narratives, framing the series’ overarching theme of survival and rebuilding in a world of chaos.
2102- Fallout 76
Fast forward to 2102, and players encounter Fallout 76, which is set in the hills of West Virginia. This installment differs from its predecessors by incorporating a multiplayer experience, allowing players to either work together or compete against each other. The focus on collaboration or confrontation among Vault 76's residents illustrates the franchise's exploration of community dynamics in a post-apocalyptic setting.
2161- Fallout 1
The timeline progresses to 2161 with the original Fallout game, where players venture out as the Vault Dweller. Tasked with finding a crucial water purification chip, players navigate the dangerous wastelands of Southern California. Fallout 1, recognized for its isometric gameplay and rich narrative depth, laid the groundwork for the series’ emphasis on complex storytelling and player-driven decisions.
2197- Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel
By 2197, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel takes a departure from the series' traditional role-playing game format to focus on tactical combat and strategy. This title expands the lore by exploring the Brotherhood of Steel and their operations in the Midwest, highlighting the franchise's versatility in theme and gameplay.
2241- Fallout 2
Continuing in 2241, Fallout 2 offers a deeper dive into the evolving landscape of California. Here, players assume the role of the Chosen One, embarking on a mission to save their tribe. This sequel builds upon the original's features and introduces new challenges and moral complexities that influence the narrative's progression.
2277- Fallout 3
In 2277, Fallout 3 presents a significant shift to a first-person perspective, setting its story in the ruins of Washington D.C. The game follows the Lone Wanderer’s quest to find their missing father, weaving personal stories with broader existential themes, thereby redefining the series for a new audience.
2281- Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas, set in 2281, returns to the West Coast, specifically the neon-lit ruins of Las Vegas. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, this installment enriches the narrative with political intrigue and a nuanced look at factional conflicts, embodying the series' hallmark of morally grey storytelling.
2287- Fallout 4
By 2287, Fallout 4 brings players to the Commonwealth, encompassing Boston and its surroundings. It introduces sophisticated settlement building mechanics, allowing for greater player customization and involvement in shaping the post-apocalyptic society. The quest of the Sole Survivor, in search of their abducted son, addresses themes of identity and technological hubris, providing a deeply personal narrative within the expansive Fallout universe.
2296- Fallout TV
The latest addition, the Fallout TV show, premiered in 2296 on Prime Video, 219 years after the initial bombs dropped. The show expands the narrative scope to include the perspectives of Vault-dwellers and the Brotherhood of Steel, exploring new and existing conflicts. The focus on character-driven drama and the human condition promises to offer a novel portrayal of the Fallout world, appealing to both longtime fans and new viewers.
This detailed timeline reflects the evolution of the Fallout series from its origins as a groundbreaking RPG to its expansion into new media. Each installment, while unique in its focus and gameplay, contributes to the rich tapestry of a world striving for redemption and survival amidst the remnants of nuclear war. The franchise’s ability to adapt and evolve continues to captivate and engage audiences, promising more thrilling explorations of its dark yet compelling universe.
