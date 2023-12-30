Before coming to Florida A&M, Simmons was the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015-2017. He was also the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Alcorn State.

Amid rumors of a potential offer from Duke University, Florida A&M alumni have banded together to keep head coach Willie Simmons a Rattler for the foreseeable future.

On Dec. 28, HBCU YouTuber personality Scottay of Offscript TV reported rumors that Duke wanted to hire Simmons as their running backs coach. The report garnered lots of debate over social media. Many felt that Simmons, an extremely successful coach coming off a SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victory, would be downgrading by accepting Duke's offer.

“This easily should've been the opposite way around,” wrote Joshua Sims Jr. of HBCU Nightly. “Willie Simmons, a successful Head Coach getting the HC nod at Duke. Regardless to what people who've never done this says, it's an insult to have to take a RB Coaching spot at Duke with the hopes that it “could” eventually elevate you up the ladder in FBS.”

In response to Duke's offer, Florida A&M alumni pooled together over $66,000 and counting in order to fund Simmons' next deal.

“During yesterday's emergency board meeting, the NAA shared that we needed to raise $25,000 to assist in football coaches' compensation,” wrote the FAMU National Alumni page on ‘X'. “Because of YOU, the FAMU NAA has raised an estimated $66,047.73 in 16.5 hours!”

Simmons also seems to have indicated his stance on the situation. On Dec. 30, he posted a list of his accomplishments at FAMU, along with a GIF of former President Barack Obama dropping a microphone. One could assume the impromptu resume post means Simmons also feels slightly by the offer for just a running backs coach.

• 2022-23 FAMU FB Single Year APR Score of 950.

• ZERO ineligible football players for 2023 FB season.

• Over 30 graduates played on 2023 team.

• 6 FB players graduated December ‘23.

• Over 20 FB players graduated in last calendar year.

Simmons took over at Florida A&M in 2018. Since joining the program, the Rattlers posted and impressive record of 39-8. Simmons has never had a losing season, and FAMU has won nine or more games every year since 2019 (except 2020, when no games were played). The Rattlers are coming off a 12-1 season in which they have been undefeated since their sole loss on Sept. 9 against South Florida.

Simmons led the team to their first SWAC Championship and first Celebration Bowl win in school history since joining in 2021. The Rattlers boasted 13 All-SWAC selections, including the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in quarterback Jeremy Moussa and linebacker Isaiah Major. Simmons himself brought home some jewelry as the SWAC Coach of the Year.