Flordia A&M's 30-26 victory over Howard in the Cricket Celebration Bowl drew the attention of several in the sports world, including Chad Ochocinco and Deion Sanders. Ochosinco, a vocal supporter of Florida A&M as well as an official ambassador for the program, shouted out the Rattlers for their victory on the “Nightcap” live podcast program with Savannah State alumnus Shannon Sharpe.

“Yeah, Florida A&M. The greatest HBCU of all time. I want to send a congratulations to everybody. All FAMU Rattlers, current students, football players, alumni, and President Larry Robinson, I salute you. A. D., Tiffany Sykes, I salute you. Head coach Willie Simmons, I love you. Even the Marching 100.”

He then boasted about the greatness of the Rattlers, even teasing Shannon Sharpe about Savannah State.

“The greatest, not just any alma mater, the greatest alma mater. The highest of the seven hills Where you in the school at again? Y'all don't, Savannah State don't want to see, don't want to see family. Y'all don't want no smoke with us. And, and nothing. Y'all don't want no smoke with us. On the field, on the basketball court, tennis court, the band. I ain't even gonna mention the band, y'all don't want none of that. We do it. Y'all don't want none of that.”

Deion Sanders, whose Jackson State team represented the SWAC in the 2021 and 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl, also offered head coach Willie Simmons and the Rattlers his congratulations all the way from Boulder, Colorado.

“I'm so darn proud of you, your team and your staff,” Sanders said in a post to his Instagram story. “You are a champion. The best is yet to come so get ready.”

Even Plies was fired up at Florida A&M's Celebration Bowl win, jokingly saying he wants to enroll to play for the Rattlers.

“I Think I’m Gone Enroll In @FAMU_1887 Next Year & Walk On To The @FAMU_FB Team!!!!!” Plies tweeted

He then elaborated, saying, “I’m Telling Ya Off Rip I Coming To Start Not Just Play! I’m Playin In The Slot & At ‘Z'. I Gotta Return Punts/Kickoff Return! I’m Really Like Dat @ CB But I’m Cool W/ Playing A Little Nickel! But I Gotta Get #5! I’m Gone Be Splacked Up From Head To Toe! @FAMU_FB I’m Coming Home!”

Plies actually played college ball for the Miami (Ohio) Redskins in 1996 and 1997 before dropping out and fully pursuing his musical career, eventually finding commercial success in the mid-to-late 2000's.

Nevertheless, there's a lot of positivity around FAMU and the football program and, as early signing day rolls around, there's bound to be more good news to come.