Florida A&M University cheerleading team has secured a three-year partnership with the global hair care brand, Mielle Organics.

Florida A&M University's cheerleading squad recently announced a ground-breaking three-year partnership with Mielle Organics, a well-known brand in the hair care industry. The partnership marks a significant step forward for both entities, combining the energy and spirit of FAMU's cheerleaders with the innovative and inclusive approach of Mielle Organics.

A number of innovative projects are expected to come from this collaboration, which will combine the worlds of collegiate cheering and beauty care in a way never seen before. The $250,000 partnership includes product sampling, activations, social media campaigns and allows the FAMU cheer team to be brand ambassadors for the company.

The collaboration was facilitated by Omar Goff, president of Mielle Organics and 2004 alumnus of the School of Business and Industry (SBI) at FAMU.

“I loved everything about my time at FAMU, and this is a full circle moment to give back in this way,” Goff said about the partnership. “We started the HBCU partnership journey at Howard University with the queens of the pool, and now we are here to partner with the queens of cheer.”

The partnership reflects the ideals that Mielle Organics and FAMU both hold close by celebrating diversity and encouraging self-expression. As part of the collaboration, Mielle Organics—which offers products that suit a variety of hair types and textures—will serve as the official hair care sponsor for the FAMU cheerleading squad.

The FAMU cheerleaders, known for their electrifying performances and unwavering school spirit, expressed their excitement about the collaboration. “This partnership is not just about cheerleading; it's about embracing and celebrating our individuality,” said one of the squad members. “Mielle Organics understands the importance of self-care, and we're honored to have them by our side.”

The partnership is poised to set new standards for collaborations between collegiate athletics and beauty brands, emphasizing the power of unity and individuality in both realms.