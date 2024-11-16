While the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight might not have been what some fans wanted, it was not the main talking point of the night. Instead, the headline of the fight card was Netflix's poor streaming quality during their first live major sports event.

Throughout the event, fans complained on X, formerly Twitter, about the stream buffering, crashing and disconnecting on them, all while displaying poor quality when running.

Many fans tweeted their frustration with the company as others commented directly on posts from Netflix's account to express their annoyance.

“I canceled my subscription. You ruined one of the biggest events of boxing in modern history.”

“I'm canceling Netflix,” one upset fan commented.

“Netflix you SUCK you're only able to see the fight if you were ringside,” another fan tweeted.

Before Nov. 15, Netflix had dabbled in live sporting events, most notably streaming a special “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. They will host another wide audience in December when they break into the NFL market by broadcasting two NFL games on Christmas day.

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson on Netflix

Those who were able to view the fight watched Paul nearly effortlessly out-point the 58-year-old Tyson across eight rounds. Two of the three ringside judges gave him all eight rounds, while one judge scored the opening round for Tyson, but it was otherwise a clean night for the former YouTuber.

While Tyson looked spry for a man his age, the generation gap between the two boxers was blatantly evident. Color commentator Roy Jones Jr., who fought Tyson in an exhibition in 2020, pointed out the lack of movement in Tyson's knees throughout the fight that constantly left him off balance.

Regardless, casual sports fans might not have gotten what they wanted, but the event was an overall success for Paul and the Most Valuable Promotions. Official viewership reports have yet to be released, though the event was projected beforehand to be the most-watched combat sports event in modern boxing history.