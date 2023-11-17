A new wild report suggests Mads Mikkelsen could return to the MCU as an iconic Fantastic Four villain: Doctor Doom.

A new rumor suggests that Mads Mikkelsen, who played the villain of Doctor Strange, could return to the MCU. He would play the Fantastic Four's big bad if it's true.

Mikkelsen as Doctor Doom?

Hot on the heels of Pedro Pascal's rumored involvement in the MCU's Fantastic Four, John Campea has another rumor. In a recent YouTube video, Campea discussed that he believes that the MCU may cast a Doctor Doom similar in age to Reed Richards. This is due to the character's background and how they come up together. Pascal and Mikkelsen are nine years apart, for the record.

A source told Campea that he might not be correct about that theory. They confirmed that Marvel might have “talked to” Mikkelsen to play Doctor Doom. “To be clear, I'm sure they talked to a dozen people,” he clarified. “They did not tell me Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Doom, not at all, but they just were able to confirm to me [that] Mads Mikkelsen is one of the people they talked to for Doom.”

Previously, Mikkelsen played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange. It would be strange to see an actor who played a villain in another MCU film as a brand-new one. Stranger things have happened, I suppose.

Mikkelsen is fresh off another villainous role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He squared off Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in his final adventure. Mikkelsen has also played similar roles in Casino Royale and Hannibal.

But the Fantastic Four film is still far away. We will see who Matt Shakman and Co. assemble for their cast.