A new rumor suggests that the MCU could be eyeing Oscar winner Javier Bardem as Galactus in Fantastic Four.

After starring in The Little Mermaid, Javier Bardem could stay in the Disney family. A new rumor suggests the Oscar winner could be eyed for a major MCU, Fantastic Four role.

Marvel searching for Galactus?

There has been a lot of murmurs surrounding the MCU. It seems that they could be switching gears from Kang (Jonathan Majors) as their next Thanos-level big bad to another major villain.

Jeff Sneider is reporting that Bardem is being eyed to play Galactus in Fantastic Four. Bear in mind, this is the same source alerted Sneider of Pedro Pascal's potential casting in the same film. However, a source indicated that Bardem's involvement in the MCU project is dependent on his schedule. They said that he had a “scheduling conflict,” which Sneider suggests could be Apple's upcoming F1 movie with Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

It's possible that it can work out given that Galactus will be a voice role like Josh Brolin's Thanos. As Sneider notes, there probably is a motion-capture element that would require Bardem's services, but if they want him, something can probably work out.

Antonio Banderas was also reportedly eyed for the Fantastic Four role, according to Sneider. But he reinforced that Bardem is the “frontrunner.”

Javier Bardem is an Oscar-winning actor for his role in No Country for Old Men. He has also starred in the likes of Skyfall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Being the Ricardos. Bardem starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune and will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel.

From 2022-2023, Bardem had an interesting run. He first starred in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile before starring in Disney's live-action Little Mermaid film as King Triton. Coming up, he will star in Spellbound with Rachel Zegler. The film will reunite him with his Being the Ricardos co-star, Nicole Kidman. John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, and Nathan Lane also star in the film.