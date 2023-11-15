Pedro Pascal is reportedly close to signing a deal to play Fantastic Four's leader, Mister Fantastic. The only issue: scheduling.

Sources have told Deadline that three-time Emmy nominee and The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal is currently in negotiations to play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's Fantastic Four.

Movie insiders said that it may all come down to scheduling. Pascal has a full slate including Gladiator 2, which is supposed to start production before the end of 2023. He also has season two of the massively popular The Last of Us, which is expected to film in 2024, as well as Weapons with Zach Cregger.

Marvel Studios has not commented on the news.

Now that the role of Mister Fantastic is close to being locked down, the rest of the team can be cast. Offers for Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), Human Torch (Johnny Storm) and Thing (Ben Grimm) will most likely follow when Pascal is confirmed.

Mission Impossible's Vanessa Kirby has long been rumored to have been offered the role of Sue Storm. Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn is also reportedly in the running for Johnny Storm. There hasn't been much news about who Marvel wants as Ben Grimm, but according to Screenrant, the studio is looking for a Jewish actor.

Fantastic Four's director Matt Shakman is currently in England's Pinewood Studios for pre-production. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is set to produce the movie.

Pedro Pascal has had quite a run in the last few years. More recently, he hosted Saturday Night Live, for which he was nominated. Two sketches from the show stand out. His much talked about turn as Charlie, the man who woke up from a coma with a very distinctive take on the Valley Girl accent was a major hit. So was Pascal's version of a protective Latina mom.