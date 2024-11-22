The fantasy football season is winding down and every decision is important. At the beginning of the season, managers were looking for a kicker who could hit a 60-yarder. Now, you should be avoiding guys on a cold streak. We've been helping you with kickers all season and have you covered this week too. Here are our Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

There are six teams on bye this week, a staggering number that significantly impacts fantasy football. You might need a new kicker with the Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Saints, Jets, and Jaguars all unavailable. The good news is there are not any new injuries to worry about. Harrison Butker remains on the shelf, Austin Seibert should be back, and Will Reichard remains out.

With all of those things considered, we have the list for you. Check out our Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 12

There is a change at the top of the kicker rankings this week. After another fantastic game that won the game for the Steelers and fantasy football managers, Chris Boswell is at number one. He scored over 20 fantasy points in his exceptional performance against the Ravens. The Steelers are hitting the cold weather stretch of their season but that has not tanked Boswell's stats in the past.

Brandon Aubrey drops to number two, which is mostly not his fault. He missed a 40-yarder but had a 64-yarder taken off the board by a Texans penalty. If he had another 60-yarder on his resume, he may have stayed at number one. But because the Cowboys cannot move the ball, he is not getting enough chances to rack up fantasy football points. For the first time this season, Brandon Aubrey is number two.

Kai'imi Fairbairn had a clean Week 11 game against the Cowboys so he slides in at number three. He is on the perfect offense for a fantasy football kicker, as they move the ball but struggle in the red zone. He has made most of his opportunities this season and the Texans are grateful for it. Expect Fairbairn to shine in a home game against the Titans in Week 12.

Sleeper kickers for Week 12

The Buccaneers are getting Mike Evans back which means their offense could be taking a step forward. With a favorable matchup against the Giants, Chase McLaughlin is a great fantasy football option. He has only missed one field goal and one extra point all season, making him one of the most accurate guys in the league. Still, he is claimed in less than 70% of leagues. Go out and pick up McLaughlin if your kicker is on bye.

Nick Folk has been very solid this year despite the Titans' offenses struggling every week. The Texans have not been crushing teams this season, even those well below them in the standings. Expect Tennessee to stick around in this game and Folk to get multiple chances. He has only missed two kicks all season, so fantasy football managers should expect him to convert those chances on Sunday.

Jason Sanders is claimed in less than half of ESPN fantasy football leagues despite the Dolphins' offense getting almost back to normal. He shined against the Raiders and should do well at home against the Patriots on Sunday. While Miami has not exploded offensively like last year, they have done enough to make Sanders and solid fantasy option.

Bust kickers for Week 12

The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the league which will make the Caleb Williams ascent much harder this week. That will also cost Cairo Santos fantasy football points, so you should bench him despite the dome game. His game-winning field goal was blocked last week, which could lead to more blocks through film study for the well-coached Vikings. Bench Santos this week.

Seattle is a really tough place to kick so don't expect big numbers out of Chad Ryland for the Cardinals on Sunday. With the cold weather blowing in, a dome kicker headed outside is always a situation to fade in fantasy football. Ryland has been solid in relief of the injured Matt Prater but this is not the week for him.

Eddy Pineiro has had a really solid career in the National Football League. For the past two years, he's been stuck on the terrible Panthers but still kicking well. You might feel bad for Pineiro and want to get him a fantasy football ring but don't pick him up. The Bryce Young winning streak should come to a screeching halt against the Chiefs this week. You should bench Pineiro for one of many better options this week.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Daniel Carlson, LV (v DEN)

11. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ NYG)

10. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ LAC)

9. Matt Gay, IND (v DET)

8. Jason Sanders, MIA (v NE)

7. Will Lutz, DEN (@ LV)

6. Cameron Dicker, LAC (v BAL)

5. Austin Seibert, WSH (v DAL)

4. Jake Bates, DET (@ IND)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v TEN)

2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ WSH)

1. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CLE)