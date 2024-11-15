The fantasy football season is winding down and kickers have been important since the beginning. In September, kickers were nailing 60-yarders. Poor performances have lost NFL teams and fantasy teams games down the stretch. You have to make the right choice so use our Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for help.

Bye weeks are not taking away many great kicker options this week. Chase McLaughlin has been solid in fantasy football this season but he is unavailable as the Buccaneers are off. Graham Gano, Eddie Pinero, and Chad Ryland were not on our list, so their loss is not hurting us. Austin Seibert remains out for the Commanders and did not kick on Thursday night and Will Reichad is still on injured reserve. Harrison Butker was also placed on injured reserve, so he will not be available for a while. Everyone else in the kicker club is available in Week 11.

Before you lock in your Week 11 lineup, consult these Fantasy Football kicker rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 11

Brandon Aubrey is still clinging onto his top spot after a seven-point performance on Sunday. It is unlikely that the loss to the Eagles is the last time he scores all of the points for the Cowboys. He may be the only fantasy football option left on America's Team, as long as he stays immune from the sun's glare. Regardless, he is the best kicker in the world but needs the opportunities to score for your team.

Chris Boswell did not score a ton on Sunday because Russell Wilson was finishing off drives. The Ravens' defense has not been strong this year and could allow another big game to the Steelers' offense. Boswell's fantasy football managers are hoping that Pittsburgh settles for a few more field goals this time around. The weather is getting colder but the veteran has experience in the Pittsburgh winters so don't let that deter you from starting him.

We have a new number three after a brutal week for kickers overall. Kai'imi Fairbairn takes the spot after missing just one long bomb in Sunday night's collapse against the Lions. Younghoe Koo, on the other hand, missed three in a loss to the Falcons. Fairbairn has been excellent all season, so he slides into the third spot as Houston takes on a depleted Cowboys team.

Sleeper kickers for Week 11

Rookie Joshua Karty had a monster game on Monday night for the Rams. He made five of his six field goal attempts and represented all of the points in a 23-15 loss. While Los Angeles could not get in the red zone, they made the most of their drives because of Karty. If you need a fantasy football kicker this week, a confident player against the Patriots is a good place to look.

For most of the year, we have steered away from Jason Sanders as the Dolphins have struggled on offense. They finally got something going on offense on Monday and Sanders took advantage. He made three field goals and two extra points in the win and put up his first game over 11 points. The Raiders have not been good this year so things are looking up for Sanders.

Matt Gay has struggled from long distance this season, which makes him a tough play in fantasy football. But with the way the Jets' defense has been playing lately, the Colts won't be settling for many long field goals. Gay should have plenty of opportunities and is a solid kicker overall. He is likely available in your league and should put up a nice number for you on Sunday.

Bust kickers for Week 11

A tradition unlike any other; fade the Jets kicker. Spencer Strader was claimed by the Chiefs off the Jets practice squad, taking a short-term gig instead of the long-term job with New York, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. That places the Jets and their kicking game firmly in their place, the basement of the league. Anders Carlson will be the guy this week, so don't lock him into your fantasy football lineup.

Jake Moody had a rough day on Sunday, missing three of his six kicks. While he flipped it at the bottom and made the game-winner, fantasy football managers must be weary of Moody. The 49ers kicker was a draft pick so the team won't cut him but you can and move to someone more reliable for the stretch run. Every point is vital so don't pick up a guy who is going to lose you points in a key game.

The Bears' offense has been brutal for a few weeks now and Shane Waldron was fired because of it. Cairo Santos has not been great this year and their lack of offensive attack is not helping fantasy football managers. Keep him out of your lineup until Caleb Williams and the Bears turn things around and start giving him more opportunities.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ PIT)

11. Jason Sanders, MIA (v LV)

10. Will Lutz, DEN (v ATL)

9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (v CIN)

8. Tyler Bass, BUF (v KC)

7. Jake Bates, DET (v JAX)

6. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ LAC)

5. Blake Grupe, NO (v CLE)

4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ DEN)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ DAL)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v BAL)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v HOU)