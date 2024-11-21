The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make a run in the second half of the season to find themselves in the playoffs, and they got some encouraging injury news for one of their key players. Mike Evans, who had missed the previous weeks with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice today and looks like he's trending upwards on playing in Week 12 against the New York Giants.

Evans is the top receiver for the Buccaneers, and with the injuries they've had at the skill position over the past few weeks, it should be a breath of fresh air to see him back on the field. He's one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets, and those two should be connecting with each other many times for the remainder of the season.

Mike Evans is back at practice for Buccaneers

Mike Evans returned to the practice field for the Buccaneers after being out since Week 7 with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers have missed the impact that Evans has on the field, especially with Chris Godwin out for the season. Baker Mayfield has made it work with the receivers he's had at his disposal, but getting Evans back will be a big boost for their offense.

The Buccaneers are currently 4-6, and though it may seem like they're out of the playoff picture, they're not as far off as many think. The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC South, but they've been sliding over the past few weeks, and if they continue to do that, the Buccaneers will have a good chance to take over the top spot. The Buccaneers have the easiest remaining schedule in the league, and if they can take advantage of that, it may come down to the last game of the season to decide who wins the division between them and the Falcons.

Luckily, the Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time and they can try and run the table. They're going to need some help from other teams, but if they can focus on one game at a time, they'll put themselves in a good position. The first team they have to worry about is the New York Giants, who have been a mess this season and are starting Tommy DeVito at quarterback this week.

Hopefully, if Mike Evans returns, he and Mayfield can connect early and often to get a win against a struggling team.