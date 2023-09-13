Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and it might be time to hit the waiver wire to exploit a favorable matchup (or duck a negative one) at the kicker position for your fantasy football team.

While you're going to hold on to valuable kickers like Justin Tucker or Harrison Butker, streaming at the kicker position by searching out games with projected high-point totals is a smart way to go. While weather doesn't appear to be a major factor yet, locking up a kicker who plays in a dome as we get into the winter weeks can help you avoid some headaches as well.

Here are a few games we'd like to get a piece of with the kicker position in our Week 2 fantasy football kicker rankings:

Chiefs-Jags: 51.5 projected total points

Seahawks-Lions: 47 projected total points

Dolphins-Patriots: 46.5 projected total points

If you have a kicker in one of these games, stay put. While a high projected point total doesn't always lead to a big ceiling for fantasy kickers, it usually equates to a higher floor. Keep targeting those high-scoring games when you're streaming at the position, as the strategy will pan out in the long run.

Looking ahead: We don't often need to plan long-term this early in the season with byes not being here and weather not being a factor in the fantasy kicker rankings yet, but Arizona is a team to target and stream against at every single position. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets them in Week 3, if this week's matchup against the Jets doesn't scare you off.

Here are the top-12 fantasy kicker rankings for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ CIN)

2. Harrison Butker, KC (@ JAX)

3. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs LV)

4. Jason Myers, SEA (@ DET)

5. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs MIN)

6. Jake Moody, SF (@ LAR)

7. Jason Sanders, MIA (@ NE)

8. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs KC)

9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ TEN)

10. Riley Patterson, DET (vs SEA)

11. Graham Gano, NYG (@ ARI)

12. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs BAL)

Week 2 Kicker Rankings Notes

The first rule of kicker rankings is that unless there's a weather emergency, Justin Tucker remains king…Harrison Butker gets another projected shootout in this playoff rematch against Jacksonville…Tyler Bass could be the main beneficiary of Buffalo's offense looking more than a little sluggish in Week 1…Back to the well with Jason Myers, who might be fantasy's most underrated kicker…Jake Elliott doesn't get his number called enough on a weekly basis, but a potential shootout with the Vikings should not be ignored…Back-to-back Jake action here, with Jake Moody being a very startable kicker in this high-powered offense despite a shaky preseason…

Jason Sanders will kick a lot of extra points this season thanks to Tyreke Hill's frequent house calls, but New England's defense is stout enough to stall some of Miami's red zone entries…Brandon McManus doesn't get the benefit of Mile High Denver air anymore, but Jacksonville's offense looks downright dangerous this season…Cameron Dicker is a strong play this week, especially if touchdown machine Austin Ekeler is out and the Chargers have some drives stall…

Riley Patterson plays in a dome for an explosive offense against a Seahawks defense that was just tagged for 30 points by the Rams, so don't sweat the lack of name recognition…Graham Gano won't get shutout this week like he did against the Cowboys defense, as the Cardinals should cough up plenty of high-quality kicking opportunities this week…Evan McPherson is a good bounceback candidate as Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense can't possibly look any worse this week.