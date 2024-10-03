Bye weeks are upon us in fantasy football and that means you might need a new kicker. A great kicker can win your matchup, as 60-yarders are going in more frequently than ever. If our Week 4 rankings helped you win your matchup, be sure to check out these rankings as things have changed.

The bye week only takes Cameron Dicker off the list. The Chargers' kicker has not gotten much opportunity since Justin Herbert's ankle injury flared up. If you find a viable replacement on the waiver wire, consider making a long-term change at your kicker position. Fantasy football playoff matchups can be decided by kickers and you can change the course of your season with this decision.

Let's dive into our Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings!

Top fantasy football kickers in Week 5

The crown remains in Dallas as Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey remains in the top spot. He finally missed a kick last Thursday in the Cowboys' win over the Giants, but it is nothing to be concerned about. With another primetime matchup looming, Aubrey should score 10 points for your fantasy football team once again.

The second-ranked kicker on our list will be on the other sideline in that game. Steelers' kicker Chris Boswell has been a fantasy football star this year and should continue that against a short-handed Cowboys defense. Justin Fields continues to lead a strong offense and this game should be no exception. Expect Boswell to have his best game since Week 1 in this matchup.

Jake Moody returns to the podium after a dominant performance against the Patriots. The 49ers' offense is mostly put back together from injury and should flourish against the Cardinals. With Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brock Purdy all in the lineup, Moody went for 26 points in Week 1.

Sleeper kickers for Week 5

Will Lutz joins the party in our fantasy football kicker rankings despite a missed 50-yarder in Week 4. Lutz had almost no chance in the driving rain of the Meadowlands and missed his first kick of the season. Now he returns home to the thin mountain air against a short-handed Raiders team. Lutz should shine this week for fantasy managers.

Austin Seibert lost the Jets kicker battle in the pre-season (more on that later) and ended up a free agent. The Commanders brought him on after Cade York flamed out in Week 1 and he has been a star. As Jayden Daniels continues to dominate, Seibert has racked up the fantasy points. That should continue in Week 5 against the Browns

Cairo Santos was a kicker we faded on last week's list and that paid off, as 17 kickers outscored him. Expect his production to tick back up as the Bears face a terrible Panthers defense. Caleb Williams and the offense should get the ball moving more this week which will lead to more Santos points.

Bust kickers for Week 5

Greg Zuerlein of the Jets fell off the list this week despite being the only point-scorer for his team. The reason is his lack of depth on field goals. He has not made a field goal beyond 40 yards all season long, going 0-2 from beyond 40. Robert Saleh also passed up on a 60-yard opportunity in Week 3. With longer field goals usually translating to more points, Zuerlein is not a great fantasy football option.

The Raiders are teetering on the edge of a disastrous season. With Maxx Crosby injured and Davante Adams requesting a trade, don't expect the team to shine in Week 5. They head to Denver to face the Broncos, who have consecutive games. Carlson has not scored well in either of the last two weeks and without Adams, they won't be in the red zone very often.

Brayden Narveson of the Packers is only owned in 4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues but if you are one of those people, it is time to move on. He missed two kicks in their Week 4 matchup and just one could have flipped the outcome of the game. While there are few people considering him for their lineup, there should probably be even fewer.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ CIN)

11. Austin Seibert, WSH (v CLE)

10. Will Lutz, DEN (v LV)

9. Harrison Butker, KC (v NO)

8. Younghoe Koo, ATL (v TB)

7. Blake Grupe, NO (@ KC)

6. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ ATL)

5. Evan McPherson, CIN (v BAL)

4. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v BUF)

3. Jake Moody, SF (v ARI)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v DAL)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ PIT)