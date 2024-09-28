Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to play against the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Week 4 matchup. After suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chargers' 20-10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, Herbert was listed as questionable this week. He was a limited participant every day throughout the week. However, Justin was given an encouraging update, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“QB Justin Herbert is expected to start again this week against the Chiefs, barring a pregame setback with his high-ankle sprain,” Rapaport reported. “LAC will be short-handed with several big names out. But Herbert likely plays if all goes well.”

Justin Herbert gives cryptic injury update for Chiefs showdown

At the beginning of the week, Justin Herbert was vague in his response to how he felt about his chances of playing in Week 4, given he reaggravated the same injury that plagued his week ahead of Week 3's matchup. However, he has improved since then in light of his latest development, per ESPN's Khris Rhim.

“I don't know. It's early,” Herbert said. “As long as we keep moving in the right direction [with] weight room [and] treatment that's always the goal. At this point last week, I didn't know either, and so it's one of those things that you take as many reps as you can, do what you can, and see where it ends up.”

It's difficult to envision any top-tier starting quarterback backing down from a showdown against the Chiefs. Perhaps the challenge of facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the back-to-back Super Bowl champs took over in Herbert's ambition to give it a go in Week 4's matchup on Sunday.

It's worth noting that the Chargers have a Week 5 bye after their showdown against the Chiefs. Thus, after Sunday's game, Herbert will have the week off to rest.