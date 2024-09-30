The New York Jets lost their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos 10-9. While the defense was stellar again, the Jets could not score on the slick MetLife Stadium turf. Aaron Rodgers and the offense did not hit the end zone for the first time this season. Breece Hall was not his dynamic self and Greg Zuerlein continued his rough season.

The first half was among the worst halves of football played in the NFL. The teams barely eclipsed 100 yards total in the half and were close to setting that record. Rodgers led a last-second scoring drive to extend the lead to 6-0. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had negative seven passing yards at the half, so the defense was doing their job.

Then, Nix threw his first touchdown pass of the season to give Denver the lead. The Jets were able to respond with a field goal of their own to make it 9-7. Will Lutz's third-quarter field goal stood as the final points of the game and the Broncos won 10-9. While the rain poured down the entire game, the Jets still needed better performances out of these three players to win.

Aaron Rodgers must step up moving forward

So far, Aaron Rodgers has been solid this year. Even in their Week 1 loss to the 49ers, he tossed a touchdown and led another scoring drive. Weeks 2 and 3 were exactly what Jets fans were hoping for when he showed up over a year ago. They outlasted the Titans and blew out the Patriots to get to 2-1 for the first time since 2015. Week 4 was a retreat to a place fans do not want to return to.

Rodgers made throws in this game that no quarterback in the history of the Jets could make. He drew a free play and slung a ball into an impossible window to hit Garrett Wilson. While those throws are still there, he admits that he missed some in this game. This was the first time this season he did not throw a touchdown.

Their next matchup is the most difficult since Week 1. The Jets head to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. While former Jet Sam Darnold is getting most of the attention, their defense has been stellar as well. Rodgers must study what his former team, the Packers, did in the second half, scoring 29 points after halftime.

Jets need to mix up running back rotation

Breece Hall was brutal in this game, only rushing for four yards on ten carries. Rookie Braelon Allen wasn't fantastic either, going for 34 yards on eight carries. They leaned on Hall when they were down at the one-yard line at the end of the first quarter. The former Rookie of the Year was stuffed on his two attempts. The Jets did not give Allen one.

So far this season, Allen has been used as a change-of-pace back, mostly on third down and in the passing game. It is time to mix up that rotation and get Allen more red zone touches. While they never could have known it then, those four points were the difference between winning and losing. If the bigger Allen gets those carries, the Jets might win this game.

Allen has been a surprise addition to this team. When he was drafted in the fourth round, fans did not anticipate this heavy of a rotation with the established Hall. It is time to change that rotation even more in Allen's favor. Until Breece Hall proves that he can break off the long runs that made him the Rookie of the Year, Braelon Allen should get more run.

Greg Zuerlein cannot continue his struggles

It's hard to be overly critical of Greg Zuerlein's performance on Sunday considering he was the only Jets player to score. However, he missed a 50-yard boot that would have won them the game in the final minute. While the offense needed to do more to prevent that situation, that is a kick that must be made. This is not the first time he has missed this year, either.

Zuerlein is 5-7 this year but his longest field goal is only 40 yards. He missed a 45-yard boot against the Patriots and a 50-yarder on Sunday. In that Patriots game, the Jets punted on an opportunity to kick a 60-yarder as well. While Zuerlein has had a great career, it is time to question whether he should be the kicker moving forward.

Zuerlein beat Austin Seibert in a pre-season competition for the role. Seibert has taken the Commanders' job and helped them win a game against the Giants where he was the only player who scored. That decision may come back to bite the Jets, but it is not too late to change their mind. Brandon McManus and Randy Bullock are both available and should be brought in for a tryout.