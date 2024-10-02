While the Las Vegas Raiders came out victorious in Week 4, not all is well in Sin City. With Davante Adams requesting a trade, Las Vegas could soon see a massive offensive shakeup. If/when he is dealt, whoever is playing quarterback for the Raiders will be in for a shock.

But for now, Gardner Minshew is expected to hold onto the starting role. He started against the Cleveland Browns as they knew he was the more mobile quarterback. With the Raiders earning a win, Antonio Pierce isn't expected to pull him from under center, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

However, he certainly doesn't have the longest leash. Described as a, “fluid,” situation Las Vegas is analyzing their signal caller decision by the quarter. The Raiders will play whichever quarterback gives them the best chance to succeed.

Aidan O'Connell will be waiting in the wings for when his services are needed. If Minshew starts out the first quarter sloppy, perhaps the backup gives the Raiders a better chance in the second quarter. Losing Davante Adams would certainly change the quarterback dynamic. But barring some blatant miscues, Gardner Minshew remains the 1A option at quarterback in Sin City.

Gardner Minshew's quarter season review with Raiders

As the Raiders search to find their long-term answer at quarterback, Vegas signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract. Through his first four games with the team, Minshew has the Raiders sitting at 2-2.

He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 877 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. While his completion percentage is an improvement over his career numbers, Las Vegas will want him to limit the turnovers. Week 4 marked the first game in which Minshew didn't throw a pick. However, it came with just 130 scoreless passing yards.

The Raiders' offense isn't scaring anybody early in 2024. They rank 24th in the league by averaging 288.8 yards per game. If Las Vegas wants to keep adding to the win column, they'll need better play from their offense. An Adams trade would only send the Raiders closer to the cellar.

As they navigate the choppy waters laid in front of them, Las Vegas is relying on Gardner Minshew while keeping a watchful eye on his play.