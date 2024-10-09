The Houston Texans have had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Houston is 4-1 heading into Week 6 and in complete control of the AFC South. Sadly, the Texans will be shorthanded for the middle stretches of the season after getting some unfortunate injury news on Wednesday.

The Texans are placing wide receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Collins will miss at least the next four games while he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Losing Nico Collins is a huge blow for the Texans. Collins is the NFL leader in receiving yards through five weeks.

Collins had a breakout campaign in 2023. He hauled in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, instantly finding a good groove with rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Through five weeks, Collins already has 32 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

Collins will miss games against the Patriots, Packers, Colts, and Jets. The earliest Collins can return is in Week 10 for a primetime matchup against the Lions.

Texans will face Patriots in Week 6 for rookie QB Drake Maye's first NFL start

The Texans look like they'll have another easy win in Week 6. Houston takes on a reeling New England squad that will be starting rookie QB Drake Maye in his first NFL start.

The Patriots are desperate to make a change on offense, as they have not found any kind of rhythm in 2024. However, dropping Drake Maye into the fire in Week 6, particularly against the Texans' defense, could be a mistake.

Houston's defensive line should be licking its chops ahead of Week 6. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are a phenomenal duo of edge rushers and should have a field day terrorizing Drake Maye. The Texans have averaged three sacks per game as a defensive unit, and it would not be surprising to see them exceed that average on Sunday.

One of the reasons why New England has struggled is due to offensive line injuries. The left side of New England's offensive line has been decimated, losing starters like Chukwuma Okorafor, Cole Strange, and David Andrews. Their backups will have a tall task of holding up against one of the NFL's most aggressive defenses.

This is all great news for the Texans who should be able to walk all over the Patriots.

Houston has a chance to advance to 5-1 on the season with a win against New England on Sunday.