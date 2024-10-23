A lot has changed for Russell Wilson in a little less than a week. He was named starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers just hours before his Sunday Night Football win against the New York Jets. Now, Primanti Bros. has named a sandwich after him.

Wilson recorded 16-of-29 completions for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 37-15 victory over the Jets. He also ran for a one-yard score in the third quarter. With that, the “DangeRuss” is born. The sandwich includes pepperoni, ham, salami and bacon served “Pittsburgh style” (meaning with provolone, fries, coleslaw and tomato), per ESPN's Anthony Gharib.

It was the best that the NFL has seen out of the 35-year-old QB in a while. He's regained some of the speed that he used to display when he played for the Seattle Seahawks, and he connected with George Pickens and other Pittsburgh pass-catchers throughout his franchise debut. With Wilson playing at this level, the Steelers have a great chance to keep proving the doubters wrong.

Russell Wilson's Week 7 performance for the Steelers

The Steelers recovered from a 15-6 deficit in the first half, and Wilson embraced the pressure. After a few weeks of the Pittsburgh offense looking inconsistent, Wilson's veteran leadership under center rubbed off on his teammates. For the first time all season, the passing attack and ground game were simultaneously effective. Najee Harris finally made his mark with 21 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown, while Jaylen Warren managed 12 carries for 44 yards.

It was encouraging to see from a squad that's been solely reliant on defensive play to finish games this year. The Steelers are going to have to maintain the intensity on both sides of the football in order to keep turning heads this season.

Wilson will look to maintain his magic when the Steelers host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8 at Acrisure Stadium.