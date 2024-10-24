In an unexpected turn of events, Bryce Young is set to resume his role as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. This decision follows a minor car accident on Tuesday that left Andy Dalton with a sprained thumb, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. Despite being benched after the first two weeks of the season, Young now finds himself back in command under center.

Head Coach Dave Canales, during a press conference on Wednesday, expressed confidence in Young's readiness and attitude throughout his time as a backup. “Young has been an absolute stud through this whole process,” Canales remarked via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, emphasizing the quarterback's dedication to staying prepared.

He noted that Young remained “engaged” and continued to prepare as if he were the starter, a level of professionalism that has now poised him to smoothly transition back into the starting lineup. From Young's perspective, his approach to preparation has not wavered despite the fluctuating circumstances.

“My job is always, no matter what, it would be the same level of preparation,” Young shared. He stressed the importance of being consistently ready.

Bryce Young will take the snaps moving forward

“You always have to prepare like you’re going to play no matter where it is. So, it doesn’t change my approach or anything. For me, I never was out of it. That’s just out of respect for the game and respect for the team, and knowing just how the league is. There’s never a, take a step back or phone it in for a week. I have too much love for a game to do that.”

Young's return to the starting role won't be an easy one. The Panthers are set to face the Broncos' formidable defense, currently ranked third in the league. This matchup will be a significant test for Young, who has made only two brief relief appearances since his early-season benching. The game will provide a critical opportunity for Young to demonstrate his growth and resilience as a leader on the field.

As the Panthers navigate this unexpected quarterback shuffle, all eyes will be on Young this Sunday to see if he can leverage his steadfast preparation into a strong performance against one of the NFL's top defenses. The game against the Broncos offers Young not just a chance to reclaim his starting spot, but also to silence critics and solidify his position as the future of the franchise. With the team rallying around him and a clear opportunity ahead, the stage is set for Young to make a definitive statement about his readiness to lead the Panthers.