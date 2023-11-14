Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

We've crossed the 70 percent mark of the fantasy football regular season. We're here to assist you as you make your late-season playoff push. Aside from Trevor Lawrence's underwhelming performance, Week 10 largely followed expectations. Several quarterbacks in favorable situations met the pre-game hype. These included Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Geno Smith, and Joe Burrow.

Right now, the quarterback position has been a source of frustration for many fantasy football managers. However, Week 11 offers a wealth of options. With the Dolphins, Rams, Eagles, and Chiefs returning from bye weeks, Kyler Murray's impressive return from injury last week, and the recent emergence of talents like Sam Howell and Joshua Dobbs, suddenly there are more than a dozen viable choices for this week. The only potential concern is the possibility of blowout games for the top QBs. Remember that we have Tua Tagovailoa facing the Raiders and Dak Prescott against the Panthers. We also have CJ Stroud against the Cardinals, Sam Howell against the Giants, and Jared Goff against the Bears. These may result in games being decided early, necessitating these QBs to make an impact in the early stages.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

Teams on Bye in Week 11

Following Sunday's less-than-exciting game in Frankfurt, the Colts and Patriots will both have a week of rest in Week 11. This means that Gardner Minshew and Mac Jones won't feature in this week's QB rankings. Additionally, Derek Carr, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder are excluded from the rankings due to the Saints and Falcons being on their bye week. Fortunately, since none of these QBs are considered “must-starts,” there are plenty of suitable options for fantasy football owners seeking replacements due to bye weeks or injuries.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Fresh from their bye, Tua Tagovailoa surges into our top spot as Miami's offense looks to regain its form back in South Beach. CJ Stroud continues to climb our rankings and sits among our top two picks. He has a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense that allowed the second-highest dropback success rate (49.7 percent) entering Week 11.

Josh Allen is seeking redemption after a challenging season opener against the Jets. He aims to turn things around in Orchard Park. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off for the first time since Super Bowl LVII. If Sunday's game is anything like last season's 38-35 showdown, fantasy football owners are in for a treat.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

In his inaugural start as a Viking, Josh Dobbs continued his efficient play. He passed for 268 yards and a touchdown while adding 44 yards and a rushing touchdown. Despite the Broncos' improved defense, Dobbs' dual-threat abilities give him substantial upside in Week 11. Russell Wilson also has a chance to finish as a top-14 QB this week in a potentially high-scoring matchup against Dobbs and the Vikings.

For his part, Jordan Love has a promising matchup against a Chargers defense that has allowed a ton of fantasy football points per game to QBs. This makes him a viable streaming option for bye-week replacements. As for Kyler Murray, he appeared to be back in top form in Week 10 and is now up against a Texans defense that struggled to contain Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield in consecutive weeks.

Fantasy Football Busts

Will Levis' performance in Week 10 makes it hard to trust him as a starting option in 12-team leagues this week. While Jacksonville's defense also had a poor showing entering Week 11, a formidable Jaguars pass rush could put pressure on Levis.

Deshaun Watson recently helped the Browns secure a come-from-behind win in Baltimore, but he has a potential foot injury. In addition, a matchup against a Steelers defense that previously held him in check this season makes him a prime candidate for disappointment.

We also advise against starting Baker Mayfield against the 49ers. Steve Wilk's defense displayed a dominant performance in San Francisco's Week 10 victory over the Jaguars. Aidan O'Connell has an opportunity to accumulate statistics in a game with a negative script in Miami, but there are better options available in more favorable situations.

Aidan O'Connell with a DOT for the lead 🔥 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/DTKmQ8Y0FF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

Justin Fields (thumb) missed his fourth consecutive game and couldn't secure medical clearance for last Thursday's home game against the Panthers. For now, Fields is back on our Week 11 list, but we may see Tyson Bagent (facing the Lions) make his fifth career start this Sunday.

Matthew Stafford (thumb) had an additional week to recover with the Rams on their bye, so there's a possibility we'll see the Rams' QB1 back in action in Week 11. If not, the recently acquired Carson Wentz will make his first start as a Ram.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Rankings

1. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. LV (4)

2. CJ Stroud, HOU vs. ARI (10)

3. Josh Allen, BUF vs. NYJ (3)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI @ KC (2)

5. Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. PHI (1)

6. Dak Prescott, DAL @ CAR (6)

7. Joe Burrow, CIN @ BAL (5)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC @ GB (8)

9. Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. CIN (7)

10. Jared Goff, DET vs. CHI (9)

11. Brock Purdy, SF vs. TB (12)

12. Sam Howell, WAS vs. NYG (15)

13. Josh Dobbs, MIN @ DEN (21)

14. Trevor Lawrence, JAC vs. TEN (13)

15. Justin Fields, CHI @ DET (14)

16. Kyler Murray, ARI @ HOU (11)

17. Jordan Love, GB vs. LAC (22)

18. Geno Smith, SEA @ LAR (19)

19. Matthew Stafford, LAR vs. SEA (23)

20. Russell Wilson, DEN vs. MIN (17)

21. Deshaun Watson, CLE vs. PIT (18)

22. Will Levis, TEN @ JAC (16)

23. Baker Mayfield, TB @ SF (20)

24. Aidan O'Connell, LV @ MIA (27)