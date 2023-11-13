Texans rookie sensation CJ Stroud is potentially chasing greatness, as he could lead the NFL in passing yards per game as a rookie.

Many people knew that CJ Stroud was going to be special. Despite the concerns about him, the Houston Texans took him with the second overall pick to be their franchise QB. Well, so far, he's making a damn good case for it. The former Ohio State QB is lighting up the league this season, with excellent performance after excellent performance.

Stroud's latest masterpiece was against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Stroud threw a pick in the game, he was ultimately able to go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's offense. In the end, it was a last-minute FG drive that sealed the win for the Texans and put them above .500. After that game, Stroud is on pace to do the unthinkable, per Ian Rapoport”

“The last time a rookie led the NFL in passing yards per game was 1939 — Davey O'Brien with 120.4. #Texans QB CJ Stroud, at 291.8 yards per game through nine games, is currently leading the league. Could make some history…”

Well, that's one hell of a goal to get to. Everyone knew that Stroud had the tools to be an elite quarterback in the NFL. The only things that concerned fans was his ability to make a play off-script and his test scores. In hindsight, the latter point was incredibly stupid. Regarding that first concern, though, the Texans have done what they can to give CJ Stroud enough time in the pocket, and he's repayed that handsomely.

This season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Texans. Now, they're on the verge of potentially making it to the playoffs with an MVP contender under center. Will Stroud be able to maintain this historic pace?