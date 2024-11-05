The fantasy football regular season is over halfway through and we've been helping you at quarterback the whole way. Week 9 showed more of the same, with fantastic performances from Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels. The margins are where fantasy matchups are won so every decision is key. Make the right one with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Bye weeks are back in a big way in Week 10. Brock Purdy and Russell Wilson are back but four options come off the board. Jameis Winston, Jordan Love, and Geno Smith are no longer on the rankings for that reason. The Raiders are also on bye, but their quarterback is not on our board. Dak Prescott is out multiple weeks, so the Cowboys are without a representative on the list this week.

With a big week coming up, your quarterback choice could be the difference between making the playoffs and missing it. Get it right with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 10

Lamar Jackson remains at number one after another incredible performance. He threw three touchdowns in the 41-10 romp of the Denver Broncos and remains the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football. While he does have some touchdowns taken away by Derrick Henry, he is having the best passing season of his career. It's a Thursday night game for the Ravens this week as they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to an improbable victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. While the Bills have some issues to work out, the quarterback is buoying them through the regular season. Allen is one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks every season because of his running ability, as he showed against Miami. Expect another big game when they play on the road against the Colts this week.

Jayden Daniels continued his excellent rookie season with another win over the Giants on Sunday. He has the toughest matchup of his young career this week against the Steelers. TJ Watt is on his way to a Defensive Player of the Year award and could terrorize Daniels in this game. If the rookie shines, he will be a near-lock to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 10

The Patriots have found their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. The long process is finally over, go hug a Boston sports fan. Anyway, Maye played fairly well in their loss to the Titans in Week 9. His last-second touchdown was the headline but he did get 300 total yards and over 15 fantasy football points. The Bears defense showed cracks last week and the Patriots should exploit them this week.

Russell Wilson has been solid since being named the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders' defense got a massive upgrade in Marshon Lattimore, which will be an interesting matchup against George Pickens. Pittsburgh also picked up a wide receiver in Mike Williams, who could be a big target for Wilson. Expect a solid fantasy football performance from Russell Wilson this year.

There has been a lot of conversation about the lack of mobility from Kirk Cousins this year. He proved that did not matter in Week 9 with a big win against the Cowboys. He sat back in the pocket, ripped up their injured defense, and could do the same against the Saints. Their defense just got lit up by Bryce Young so Cousins should do the same for fantasy football managers even if Drake London does not play.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 10

The Saints fired Dennis Allen on Monday but that will not matter for Derek Carr's fantasy football status. Assuming Chris Olave misses Sunday with his concussion, Carr will be without his top two wideouts. The Falcons defense did well against Dak Prescott last week but struggled against Cooper Rush. While they have not rushed the passer well this season, they could do it against this poor Saints offensive line.

Don't get out over your skis about Bryce Young in fantasy football after just one win. The former first-overall pick put up some nice stats against the Saints' defense, but the Giants have a better squad. With Brian Burnes and Azeez Ojilari rushing toward him, we will likely see more of the old Bryce Young in Germany this week.

As mentioned in the open, Dak Prescott will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. There has not been an official announcement on who the quarterback will be, but don't start whoever it is. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are the options for Dallas and neither one is a great fantasy football option.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Joe Flacco, IND (v BUF)

23. Drake Maye, NE (@ CHI)

22. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ ATL)

21. Daniel Jones, NYG (v CAR (Germany))

20. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v MIN)

19. Russell Wilson, PIT (@ WSH)

18. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ NO)

17. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ LAR)

16. Bo Nix, DEN (@ KC)

15. Caleb Williams, CHI (v NE)

14. Justin Herbert, LAC (v TEN)

13. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v MIA)

12. Brock Purdy, SF (@ TB)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ JAX)

10. Jared Goff, DET (@ HOU)

9. Baker Mayfield, TB (v SF)

8. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v DEN)

7. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ BAL)

6. CJ Stroud, HOU (v DET)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (v NYJ)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ DAL)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v PIT)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (@ IND)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v CIN)