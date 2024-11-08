The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an awful 2024 season. Jacksonville is 2-7 heading into Week 10 and already feel like their season is basically over. The Jaguars could use a win in the worst way in Week 10 against the Vikings. Unfortunately, they'll have to play that game without their franchise QB.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that QB Trevor Lawrence is not trending towards playing on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jacksonville is expected to start backup Mac Jones against the Vikings in Week 10.

Lawrence is dealing with a left shoulder injury that he suffered against the Eagles in Week 9. He has been limited in practice this week and now it seems he will be inactive on Sunday.

The extend of Lawrence's shoulder injury is still unknown. He is reportedly weighing several different options, both immediate and long-term, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Those options do include season-ending surgery, but Lawrence has not decided to pursue that option just yet. Jay Gruden claimed that this was true earlier this week, but Rapaport pushed back on that reporting.

Lawrence is having an okay 2024 season, but he is not pacing towards his best season of his career. He has 2,004 passing yards for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games. Lawrence is not the problem in Jacksonville, but he also doesn't seem to be elevating the pieces around him like many teams expect a franchise QB to be able to.

Jaguars fans may be questioning whether Lawrence is truly worth his massive five-year, $275 million contract extension from this offseason.

Mac Jones is ready to play for the Jaguars in crucial Week 10 game

One silver lining for the Jaguars is that they have one of the better backup QBs in the NFL with Mac Jones.

Jones, the former first-round pick by the Patriots, has proven that he can be a capable NFL QB during his years in New England. However, he did not show enough for the Patriots to give him a big extension.

While he may not be a franchise QB, Jaguars fans should feel confident that Jones can provide solid QB play against the Vikings.

“As a backup quarterback, you have to be ready,” Jones said on Wednesday per the team's official website. “It's the same as every week. You plan out your week as a starter. I've been fortunate to kind of adjust that each week and figure out what works for me.”

It will be interesting to see how effective the Jaguars offense is with Mac Jones at the helm.

Jaguars vs. Vikings kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday in Jacksonville.