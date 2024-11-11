The Buffalo Bills saw wide receiver Keon Coleman suffer a concerning wrist injury at the end of their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. As the Bills prepare for Week 11, Coleman is in the same holding pattern.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott already ruled out Coleman for the Bills' Kansas City Chiefs clash, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. Coleman was hit with a potential multi-week absence when he picked up the injury, and that timeline is proving to be true.

The fact Buffalo ruled him out so early in the week be nothing, or significant. Perhaps McDermott just wanted to get it out of the way. Or, Coleman is so far away from being able to play, that they made the obvious clear early. Regardless, the Bills are hoping their rookie receiver could return to the field sooner rather than later.

In the nine games he has played in, Coleman has caught 22 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions, ranks second in yardage and third in receptions. As Coleman gets acclimated to the NFL, it's clear he has developed an instant connection with quarterback Josh Allen.

However, that tandem won't be able to show off their strengths against the Chiefs. In a potential playoff preview, the Bills are hopeful to put on a show and end the Chiefs' undefeated run. However, they aren't going to risk Keon Coleman's health to do so.

At 8-2, the Bills have a healthy lead in the AFC East and look like they'll win the division barring a massive fall out. For as flashy as the Kansas City matchup will be, Buffalo would rather have Coleman for the playoffs.

Still, their hopeful his injury doesn't keep him out much longer. Not placing him on injured reserve is a good sign, but the Bills don't want to get used to life without Coleman.