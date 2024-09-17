Week 2 is behind us and the fantasy football quarterback market is starting to take shape. Josh Allen had another solid performance in a dominant win over the Dolphins. The Ravens are 0-2 but Lamar Jackson has shined for managers. And Patrick Mahomes continues to be Patrick Mahomes. With Week 3 right around the corner, we'll rank the top 24 fantasy quarterbacks.

Surprise performances continue to define the fantasy season at quarterback. Derek Carr had another standout performance for the Saints and should be a waiver wire target for many. Baker Mayfield struggled in the Buccaneers' win but could still be a solid option at QB2. When will the magic run out on these underrated pieces?

Our Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings have you covered if you need a new starter or are looking for a QB2 in your two-quarterback league. With byes around the corner, be sure to stalk the waiver wire for undervalued quarterbacks in your league.

Top fantasy quarterbacks for Week 3

Heading into Week 3, Josh Allen takes the top spot on our fantasy football quarterback rankings. Even though he only scored one touchdown against the Dolphins, the Bills offense has been firing on all cylinders this season. The Jaguars collapsed against the Dolphins in Week 1 and lost to the Browns in Week 2. Expect Allen to put up big numbers at home on Monday night.

Kyler Murray threw for three touchdowns and accounted for over 300 yards in the Cardinals' blowout win over the Rams. He finally found Marvin Harrison Jr for two scores and the offense looks to be clicking. Murray rises from 12 to seven in this week's rankings. He faces a tough test with the Lions' defense, which dominated the Buccaneers in a loss.

On Monday night, the Falcons defense could not stop the run. Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts ran all over them but could not seal the deal. With Isiah Pacheco out, Patrick Mahomes will not have that same luxury in Week 3. Expect him to lean on Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce to get through a leaky defense. Mahomes should continue to shine in this game.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 3

The Giants are in the conversation for the worst team in the league. They lost to the Commanders in Week 3 without giving up a touchdown but it was not because of Daniel Jones. The quarterback threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the game, which they lost largely because they didn't have a kicker. That would not impact you in fantasy, where Jones is a solid option.

When JJ McCarthy went down for the season, Sam Darnold was thrust into a tough situation in Minnesota. He has shined, going 2-0 with four touchdowns in his two starts. While the Justin Jefferson injury situation is scary, managers should consider adding Darnold in two-quarterback leagues.

Derek Carr is available in 90.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues. With quarterback and wide receiver injuries surrounding the entire league, the Saints' offense might be worth betting on. He is the number-one quarterback in fantasy so far and has no signs of slowing down. Against a Philadelphia defense that just got ripped up by Kirk Cousins on the final drive, Carr should shine again.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 3

Number one overall pick Caleb Williams has fallen off the list after playing just two games. He was 24th after his sub-100 passing-yard performance in Week 1 and did not do enough to keep the spot. He threw for 174 yards and two interceptions in his primetime debut against the Texans. Fantasy managers should leave Williams on the bench until he gets up to NFL speed.

While Kirk Cousins did put up a fantastic final drive, he has not been a great fantasy option this season. He has a tough matchup against the Chiefs coming up and is a candidate to sit this week. While he has solid weapons around him, he has not utilized them on a majority of their drives this season. Don't expect that to change in Week 3.

Trevor Lawrence has not been a fantasy star this season. He has a tough matchup on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills that should have him placed on your bench. The Bills defense dominated the Dolphins even before Tua Tagovialoa's injury knocked him out of the game. This will not be the week that the Jaguars offense gets a kickstart.

Fantasy football quarterback rankings

24. Daniel Jones, NYG (@ CLE)

23. Deshaun Watson, CLE (v NYG)

22. Kirk Cousins, ATL (v KC)

21. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ BUF)

20. Jared Goff, DET (@ ARI)

19. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v SF)

18. Derek Carr, NO (v PHI)

17. Sam Darnold, MIN (v HOU)

16. Geno Smith, SEA (v MIA)

15. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v NE)

14. Dak Prescott, DAL (v BAL)

13. Justin Fields, PIT (v LAC)

12. Brock Purdy, SF (@ LAR)

11. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ CIN)

10. Joe Burrow, CIN (v WSH)

9. Baker Mayfield, TB (v DEN)

8. Anthony Richardson, IND (@ CHI)

7. Kyler Murray, ARI (v DET)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ PIT)

5. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ MIN)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ NO)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ DAL)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ ATL)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (v JAX)