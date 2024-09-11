Week 1 of the NFL season brought us only two 300-yard passing performances and very few difference-making quarterback games for fantasy football players. While the most important position on the field is usually not that online, it is still a key decision to make each week. Which quarterbacks are rising and falling in fantasy circles heading into Week 2?

Despite the low scoring numbers, the usual suspects shined in Week 1. Josh Allen had four total touchdowns, Lamar Jackson ran for over 100 yards, and Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores. These highly drafted players may have helped you win your Week 1 matchup and should stay in the lineup.

There were also surprise performances from Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr that could have them rising on waiver claim lists. With the Jordan Love injury looming, there will be managers looking for a quarterback this week.

Our Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings have you covered if you are looking for a new starter or in a two-quarterback league and need a fresh face.

Top fantasy quarterbacks in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes leads our list of quarterbacks after a stellar performance in Week 1. The Chiefs signal caller threw for 291 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Ravens. His Week 2 matchup is against the Cincinnati Bengals, which would usually be a tough fantasy matchup. After they struggled to contain Jacoby Brissett on Sunday, Mahomes managers should be confident in his ability to put up a big number this week.

Right behind him is Lamar Jackson, who used his legs to rack up 122 yards on Thursday. He found Isaiah Likely a lot and could have scored his third touchdown of the night if the last play stood. With a new favorite target, expect Jackson to tear it up against the Raiders' defense on the field and in fantasy.

Josh Allen has been a fantasy superstar ever since he debuted in the league. The dual-threat quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against the Cardinals on Sunday. Expect those numbers to continue in their Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins.

Quarterback busts for Week 2

Deshaun Watson was so poor in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that he ended up on our Week 2 drop list. While the Browns play a beatable Jacksonville defense, he has plummeted down the fantasy rankings. Watson was back in the news with another lawsuit for sexual misconduct filed against him in Houston. All of the factors add up to a massive stay-away in fantasy.

Caleb Williams struggled in his debut and should not play in your one-quarterback fantasy leagues in Week 2. After only throwing for 93 yards on 29 attempts, the rookie faces a tougher task in his second game. The Houston Texans will bring their stout defense to the rookie in their home opener on Sunday night. This will be another tough matchup for Williams.

While Kirk Cousins signed a big contract this offseason, he has not proven to be a great fantasy option yet. The Falcons have great weapons surrounding him but he struggled to get the offense moving in his Atlanta debut. Philadelphia's defense was not fantastic against the Packers but it will be a difficult road primetime matchup for Cousins.

Quarterback sleepers for Week 2

Geno Smith put up one of the best performances by a quarterback in Week 1. With 248 passing yards and a touchdown, he got the ball to his three great receivers and was able to beat the Broncos in the home opener. Now, the Seahawks travel east to face the Patriots. While they stopped Burrow last week, the Patriots' defense should be an easy matchup for Smith.

Rookie Jayden Daniels had a solid debut against the Buccaneers. Week 2 presents a matchup with the New York Giants, who put up one of the worst defensive performances last week. Daniels and the Commanders should be able to run up the score against the Giants, making him a fantasy football sleeper for Week 2.

Justin Fields was declared the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. He won his first start with the Steelers despite not scoring a touchdown. His fantasy numbers were not great but he can turn that around against a defense that did not play great against the Seahawks last week.

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

24. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ HOU)

23. Daniel Jones, NYG (@ WSH)

22. Derek Carr, NO (@ DAL)

21. Deshaun Watson, CLE (@ JAX)

20. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ PHI)

19. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v CLE)

18. Jared Goff, DET (v TB)

17. Geno Smith, SEA (@ NE)

16. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ TEN)

15. Dak Prescott, DAL (v NO)

14. Baker Mayfield, TB (@DET)

13. Justin Fields, PIT (@ DEN)

12. Kyler Murray, ARI (v LAR)

11. Brock Purdy, SF (@MIN)

10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v BUF)

9. Anthony Richardson, IND (@ GB)

8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ARI)

7. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v NYG)

6. CJ Stroud, HOU (v CHI)

5. Justin Herbert, LAC (v CAR)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v ATL)

3. Josh Allen, BUF (@MIA)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v LVR)

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v CIN)