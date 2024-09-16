The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25 in Week 2 to move to 2-0. It was not all good news for the Chiefs, as there are concerning injury reports about Isiah Pacheco. The running back left Arrowhead Stadium on crutches and in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Andy Reid says Isiah Pacheco is getting tests and x-rays on his ankle, and he doesn’t know extent,” Darlington posted on social media. “(Edited Note: Pacheco didn’t seem to believe the injury was serious immediately after game. He did, however, leave the stadium on crutches and a walking boot. More tests Monday.)”

While there is no official diagnosis yet, there is reason to be concerned. The Chiefs rely on Pacheco to dominate their run game and keep defenses on their toes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football injury list and is out through at least Week 4. Carson Steele got seven carries and only mustered 24 yards in relief of Pacheco.

Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell added some context to the Pacheco reports. “Pacheco was emotional in the locker room, towel over his head with watery eyes,” Newell posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Andy Reid came over to wrap his arm around him before his own podium interview. Pacheco was still walking in the locker room, so we'll see what testing shows this week.”

McKenzie Nelson of KSHB 41 posted a photo of Pacheco leaving the stadium.

Chiefs need Isiah Pacheco to complete three-peat

The Chiefs have opened their three-peat quest with two wins against AFC hopefuls. They beat the Ravens on opening night and the Bengals on Sunday, giving them a slight cushion if they are without a difference-making back for some time. While the Chargers are also 2-0, Kansas City is the favorite to win a ninth straight division title.

While they can survive for now, the Chiefs must have strong running back play to win the Super Bowl again. Before Pacheco was drafted, Damien Williams rushed for over 100 yards in the Super Bowl to help Kansas City win their first title in 2020. In the rare seasons where they don't win the AFC, their running back play has been subpar.

The Chiefs won on Sunday despite not being able to run the ball effectively outside of Pacheco. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the game and did not complete a long fourth down that ended up as a first down because of a penalty. This was not the most efficient offensive game Andy Reid's squad has put together and they still beat a solid team.

Wins like this one are why the Chiefs are the eight-time defending AFC West champions. Without their best on offense, they got it done in the final minutes and won the game on a last-second field goal. Pacheco is usually a key part of these victories, catching balls out of the backfield and running the ball effectively. Without him on Sunday, they found a way. The Chiefs must hope that this is not a serious injury and he can return quickly.