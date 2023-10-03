The NFL season is in full swing, and we are already heading into Week 5. Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best players to add to their rosters, and quarterbacks are a crucial position to consider. In this article, we will take a look at the top quarterbacks to watch in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season saw some exciting games and standout performances. The Kansas City Chiefs got their third straight win as they slipped past the New York Jets. Of course, that was thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills brought the fancied Miami Dolphins back to earth with a convincing 48-20 win. Other notable performances included Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who made minced meat of the Cleveland Browns' erstwhile top-rated defense.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 5 of the 2023 regular season.

Maximizing Mahomes

After contending with one of the NFL's most formidable pass defenses in 2023, Patrick Mahomes is entering Week 5 with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense. This defense has allowed an impressive 76.6 percent completion rate this season and a 7-1 TD-INT ratio. If Mahomes doesn't deliver exceptional fantasy football statistics in this game, it would come as quite a surprise.

So many millions of dollars at sportsbooks hinged on this Patrick Mahomes slide pic.twitter.com/GVWCXMmdgt — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 2, 2023

Bounce back, Tua?

Following a disappointing performance on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense now have a golden opportunity to make a comeback in Week 5. They are facing a Giants' defense that has struggled to defend against the pass and plans to heavily blitz Miami. Tagovailoa has a clear path to securing a top-5 spot in the fantasy football QB rankings.

Trouble with Trevor?

In his last three starts, Trevor Lawrence has been averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt with an 84.7 QB rating. He has also suffered six sacks compared to only two touchdowns. If Doug Pederson isn't making the play calls, Lawrence may struggle to reach his potential as an elite quarterback. While starting him in fantasy football is almost a necessity, it's wise to keep your expectations in check.

Dynamic Daniel

Although the Giants may not be able to attack Miami through the air as Buffalo did, Daniel Jones can still be a highly productive fantasy football quarterback. He offers a stable floor thanks to his rushing abilities. In addition, with Miami allowing over 250 passing yards per game, this matchup positions Jones as a top-10 option.

Stroud out of the shroud

Rookie QB CJ Stroud, after appearing tentative in his NFL debut, has been averaging an impressive 323.3 passing yards per game with a 109.9 QB rating. He has also carried a 6-0 TD-INT ratio in the last three weeks. While this matchup isn't as favorable as the previous Sunday's, Atlanta has still allowed six passing touchdowns this season. Stroud should have another solid outing this week.

Fielding Fields

Despite a late-game collapse in typical Bears fashion against the Broncos, we witnessed Justin Fields doing well, right? The former Ohio State QB looked unstoppable in Week 4 against Denver's defense, primarily showcasing his passing skills rather than relying on his rushing abilities. Fields is now set to face a Washington defense that has been allowing a staggering 30.0 points per game through the first four weeks of the season. This game has the potential to turn into a high-scoring shootout, offering plenty of fantasy football points for Fields' managers.

Injury Concerns

Last week saw the highest number of injuries among quarterbacks in the early season. Several QBs appeared on their team's Week 4 injury reports.

Anthony Richardson (head) and Bryce Young (ankle) returned after missing one game, showing no signs of injury. However, Jimmy Garoppolo (head) and Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) were not fit to play. Derek Carr (right shoulder) seemed questionable but toughed it out in Week 4.

Regarding in-game injuries, Kenny Pickett (leg) was the only QB who had to leave the game. His status will be closely monitored as the week progresses. However, for now, Mitch Trubisky replaces him.

On the positive side, we expect Garoppolo to clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of Las Vegas' Monday night matchup against the Packers. Watson gets a week to recover with Cleveland on a bye and will return to action in Week 6.

It's also important to note that Kyler Murray (knee) may become eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list this week. That said, Arizona is unlikely to remove him from the PUP list for at least a couple more weeks.

Strategies for Week 5 QB Selections

If you have the opportunity to start Stroud, it's highly recommended over someone like Joe Burrow. The same goes for Sam Howell against the Bears and Matthew Stafford against the Eagles, even though the matchups may not be ideal. That said, Burrow shouldn't be pushed too far down the list. This is especially true with Geno Smith and Justin Herbert on bye weeks and many intriguing streaming options facing tough matchups.

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season promises another thrilling week of football, and these five quarterbacks should be on your radar. Whether you need a reliable starter or a clever streaming option, these quarterbacks possess the talent to deliver impressive numbers and lead your fantasy football team to victory.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football QB rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 5 QB Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC @ MIN (3)

2. Josh Allen, BUF vs. JAC (2)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI @ LAR (1)

4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. NYG (6)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL @ PIT (5)

6. Anthony Richardson, IND vs. TEN (7)

7. Trevor Lawrence, JAC @ BUF (10)

8. Jared Goff, DET vs. CAR (12)

9. Matthew Stafford, LAR vs. PHI (19)

10. Daniel Jones, NYG @ MIA (17)

11. Joe Burrow, CIN @ ARI (11)

12. Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. KC (8)

13. CJ Stroud, HOU @ ATL (13)

14. Sam Howell, WAS vs. CHI (24)

15. Jordan Love, GB @ LV (21)

16. Justin Fields, CHI @ WAS (9)

17. Brock Purdy, SF vs. DAL (16)

18. Dak Prescott, DAL @ SF (20)

19. Russell Wilson, DEN vs. NYJ (18)

20. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV vs. GB (26)

21. Derek Carr, NO @ NE (22)

22. Josh Dobbs, ARI vs. CIN (29)

23. Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ IND (32)

24. Mac Jones, NE vs. NO (27)