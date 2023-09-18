The Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna has a lot of respect for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but in Week 2, Danna’s defense got the best of the Jags signal-caller.

“Trevor Lawrence is a Gunslinger, man, you know, he’s up there with the top of the QBs that be throwing that ball, man, he can use his feet, make plays, extend plays, he got a great arm,” Danna said before the game, per USA Today. “The running backs are great. So you got a great unit behind him. But he’s a great football player, great smart, you know, looking forward to playing on, but he’s a hell of a player, you know, Gunslinger who can throw the rock anywhere — so an exciting football player.”

Despite all the high praise, Mike Danna and the Chiefs defense got the best of Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense in Week 2, holding the unit to just nine points on three field goals.

Lawrence was a paltry 22-of-41 for 216 yards. The Chiefs D sacked the QB four times as well. Danna and first-round rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah each got 0.5 sacks, while George Karlaftis and the newly re-signed Chris Jones each recorded 1.5 sacks.

The Jaguars' backs didn’t fare much better against the Chiefs defense in Week 2. Travis Etienne had 12 carries for 40 yards (3.3 yards per carry), and Lawrence added 26 yards on the ground.

The loss dropped the Jaguars to 1-1 and evened the Chiefs record as well after the defending Super Bowl champions’ opening day loss to the Detroit Lions.

In Week 3, the Chiefs try to get back on the right side of .500 against the Chicago Bears while the Jaguars host the Houston Texans trying to do the same.