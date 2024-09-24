Fantasy football and the NFL have been defined by injuries this season. The running back position has been hit hard, with Christian McCaffery, Isiah Pacheco, and Kenneth Walker all missing time so far. With so many managers scrambling for depth, be sure to check out our Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings before making your moves.

Our Week 3 rankings may have helped you manage through the first wave of injuries. After Joe Mixon missed the Texans' loss to the Vikings, another crop of managers might be looking for a trade. Assuming he plays, he has slid down our list because of their poor blocking performance without him.

With teams both on the field and on the screen in desperate need of a win, a big running back performance could change the entire scope of the season. Who takes the top spot on our list in Week 4? And who should you avoid in trades or on the fantasy waiver wire? Let's find out in our Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 4

Despite the Eagles' poor performance, Saquon Barkley remains in the top spot on our list. He broke off the one big play Philadelphia had in the game, making fantasy football managers happy with a 65-yard touchdown run. The Buccaneers' defense showed holes for the first time this season and Barkley should take advantage of them.

Breece Hall remains in the second slot because of his career success against the Denver Broncos. In two games, he has 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Denver. The first game was the matchup where he tore his ACL in his rookie year but bounced back in his second year with 177 yards. Expect the rebuilt Jets' offensive line to break open some holes for Hall.

Kyren Williams is our biggest riser after his three-touchdown game in Week 3. That performance certainly made managers happy given how brutal the Rams have been in fantasy this season. After he gashed a solid 49ers defense, Williams and the Rams hit the road to face the Bears. While Chicago has been solid, expect the Rams to lean on Williams in this game.

Sleeper running backs for Week 4

Chuba Hubbard scored his first touchdown of the season in the Panthers' game against the Raiders. While Carolina had a terrible first two weeks, they finally broke out with Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Bengals' defense was crushed by the Commanders in their Monday night loss, so Dalton and the Panthers should be able to move the ball again. Expect Hubbard to get over ten touches in their Week 4 matchup.

This is the week to lock Braelon Allen into your fantasy football lineup. The rookie is the youngest player in the league yet is dominating defenders with the Jets. The Broncos' defense has been solid, but Aaron Rodgers has shown a commitment to spreading the ball around this season. Allen will be used in the running game and passing game in Week 4.

Zach Charbonnet takes Kenneth Walker's place on the list for the Seahawks. After a two-touchdown performance against the Dolphins, he should get touches even if Walker plays. The Seahawks might have one of the best running-back duos in the league on their hands and should take advantage of it.

Bust running backs for Week 4

All of the Chiefs running backs that were popular on the waiver wire should not be in your lineup for Week 4. Patrick Mahomes leaned on the passing game to beat the Falcons and will likely do the same against the Chargers. Los Angeles has shined on defense and even without Derwin James, they will shine again. Carson Steele, Semaji Perine, and Kareem Hunt should all ride the pine.

Bucky Irving was a surprising player in fantasy football circles in Week 3. He had 84 total yards and over 10 points in PPR leagues against the Buccaneers. It could mean a changing of the guard in Tampa, with Rachaad White struggling so far. It is not worth starting either player this week, as the Bucs host the Eagles in Week 4. Philly bottled up Alvin Kamara and should do the same this week.

The Bengals are 0-3 and have a favorable matchup with the Panthers coming up. Despite that, Chase Brown should sit on your bench in fantasy this week. With Trent Brown out for the season, their offensive line is in shambles and the run game could suffer. Wait and see what the new offensive line looks like before locking Chase Brown into your lineup.

*These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)

Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Braelon Allen, NYJ (v DEN)

23. (23) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v CIN)

22. (22) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (@ ARI)

21. (21) Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ DET)

20. (20) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ GB)

19. (17) JK Dobbins, LAC (v KC)

18. (18) David Montgomery, DET (v SEA)

17. (19) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ ATL)

16. (14) James Conner, ARI (v DET)

15. (15) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v SEA)

14. (16) Travis Etienne, JAX (@ HOU)

13. (13) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ CHI)

12. (12) Tony Pollard, TEN (v MIA)

11. (11) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ SF)

10. (9) James Cook, BUF, (@ BAL)

9. (8) Jordan Mason, SF, (v NE)

8. (10) Josh Jacobs, GB (v MIN)

7. (4) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ TEN)

6. (7) Joe Mixon, HOU (v JAX)

5. (6) Derrick Henry, BAL (v BUF)

4. (5) Jonathan Taylor, IND (v PIT)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v NO)

2. (2) Breece Hall, NYJ (v DEN)

1. (1) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ TB)