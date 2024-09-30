The Indianapolis Colts are starting to figure things out after a slow start to the season, earning an impressive 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Though, as has been the case for the last year or so for the team, a feeling of optimism is often accompanied by a sense of uneasiness.

Two of Indy's core offensive players suffered injuries inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson exited the Week 4 matchup with a hip pointer, and 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor sustained a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter. The ageless wonder Joe Flacco smoothly transitioned into the quarterback position, but the Colts do not have as credible of a replacement option in their running back room.

Fortunately, they may not need one. Taylor's high-ankle sprain is “believed to be a pretty mild version,” according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the 25-year-old could obviously still miss some time given the nature of the injury, he is delightfully dodging a worst-case scenario .

Colts desperately need a healthy Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is arguably the most important component of the team's offensive game plan, as evidenced by the 108 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown he tallied in the Colts' home victory. But injuries are a constant threat to his momentum and, by extension, Indianapolis' momentum.

Since his magnificent 2021-22 campaign, in which he racked up an NFL-best 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor has been hindered by a high-ankle sprain during the last two seasons. Therefore, the term “mild” may not have the same reassuring effect as it would when applied to another player.

If Taylor is sidelined for Indy's Week 5 road game against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars or is rendered ineffective due to his health, head coach Shane Steichen will trust one of his quarterbacks to carry the burden on offense. The Colts end September with a .500 record, but they might actually have more questions to answer than they did before.

More clarity on Taylor's status would be an excellent place to start.