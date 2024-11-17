The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a murky 2024, which took a new cloudy turn in their 34-19 blowout loss to Miami. However, Brock Bowers provided a silver lining for the now 2-8 franchise. Even members of the Dolphins can't help but believe the future's bright for the rookie tight end.

Bowers dominated at Hard Rock Stadium with snatching 13 catches for 126 yards and scoring once in Miami's rout. The 21-year-old has caught passes for a franchise with unsteady quarterback play. Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell have rotated reps behind center. They even trekked to South Beach with a new interim offensive coordinator in Scott Turner. Inconsistency has run amok for the Raiders.

But the aforementioned 13-lettered “I” word isn't used to describe Bowers. He drew rave reviews from the opposite side, per Dolphins Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones. Defensive end Calais Campbell became one who praised the new NFL tight end.

“That (Brock) Bowers kid, that boy good,” Campbell said.

Those are glowing words from a six-time Pro Bowler. But Mike McDaniel provided the stronger statement. The Dolphins head coach like Bowers so much Sunday, he shared this admission.

“He's legit. We knew coming out of the draft. We were very high on him,” McDaniels said postgame. “He's going to be a player everyone talks about for years to come.”

How dominating Brock Bowers has become for Raiders?

Bowers became a gift fall to the Raiders at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's established himself as a bright spot for what's become a lost season for the Silver and Black.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder caught six passes for 58 yards in his league debut on Sept. 8. But he raised his production another level by grabbing nine passes for 98 yards in the Week 2 upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

Bowers entered Hard Rock Stadium producing five to 10 catches in his last five games. But he's rewritten the NFL TE record books according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Bowers is showing the hands and routes that made him a top 15 selection. The freakish athleticism also took front and center on the Dolphins' home field. Bowers has also rewritten a past mark once held by franchise star Darren Waller.

Bowers is winning over Raiders nation. The Dolphins had their head coach and All-Pro defender left in awe. And most astonishing? Bowers is putting together this high production on the league's 29th-ranked offense in yards and with an interim offensive coordinator. Sunday showed there's a silver lining for the silver and black thanks to Bowers.