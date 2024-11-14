Fantasy football season is beginning to enter the homestretch, as teams will begin making their final playoff pushes. In an effort to maximize your chances of winning, it's best to be well-stocked at every position, and you can make a case that the tight end position is the most important of the bunch. So with that in mind, let's take a look at our Week 11 rankings at the position, including the top options available, sleeper picks, and players who are likely going to be busts for this slate of games.

Top Tight Ends Week 11

There really haven't been many consistently productive tight ends in the world of fantasy football this season, aside from George Kittle and maybe Brock Bowers. One guy who figured to be leading the way at the top of the tight end board was Travis Kelce, but he got off to an incredibly slow start out of the gate, and has only recently been finding his way.

Kelce earns the top spot on our Week 11 list, though, as he's strung together three straight weeks of scoring 20+ fantasy points, and he figures to be a big part of the Kansas City Chiefs game plan in their huge game against the Buffalo Bills. Kittle and Bowers slot in at second and third, although it's worth noting that Kittle is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Bowers is dealing with the overall chaos that involves being a part of the Las Vegas Raiders moribound offense.

Rounding out the top five is David Njoku and Dalton Kincaid. Njoku hasn't had a great season, but he's seen an uptick in his production with Jameis Winston under center, and that should continue in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. Kincaid is dealing with a knee injury that is worth keeping tabs on, but if he plays, he figures to be an important part of Buffalo's offensive game plan in their aforementioned contest against Kansas City.

Top Sleeper Tight Ends Week 11

He may not fit the typical sleeper category, but this is a good week to start Hunter Henry if you have him at your disposal. Henry has been a bit of a boom-or-bust option in the New England Patriots rocky offense, but when Drake Maye locks in on him, he feeds him with targets, and he has a favorable matchup on his hands against the Los Angeles Rams on his slate. Henry is dealing with a foot injury, but assuming he plays, he could end up being a top-five performer among tight ends in Week 11.

Another guy who pretty much is the human definition of boom-or-bust is Kyle Pitts, but this may be a week where he puts up a big performance. The Denver Broncos, who are his Week 11 opponent, haven't been particularly great at defending tight ends this year, and Patrick Surtain II will likely spend most of his day erasing Drake London from existence. As a result, Kirk Cousins may have no option but to throw Pitts the football.

Elsewhere, Jonnu Smith has somehow remained one of the most targeted players in the Miami Dolphins offense, even with the return of Tua Tagovailoa. He has a decently high floor in PPR leagues considering the volume of targets he receives, and if you are in dire need of a waiver-wire tight end, he's not a bad option to throw into the lineup considering the Dolphins will be playing the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Top Bust Tight Ends Week 11

It's been an odd season for Evan Engram, who has thrived as the security blanket of sorts for whoever is throwing him passes. The problem is that the guy throwing him passes now is Mac Jones, who didn't exactly shine in Week 10. Engram put up a respectable 10-point performance with Jones in Week 10, but he draws a much tougher Detroit Lions matchup in Week 11, and it could end up being a very ugly day for the Jags as a result.

Another guy who hasn't really had the season he was hoping for is Jake Ferguson, and things have gone from bad to worse now that Dak Prescott's season is over. Cooper Rush looked awful against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and things won't get any easier in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. If you have other options at tight end, start them over Ferguson.

In the Thursday Night Football contest, Zach Ertz has emerged as a solid, if unspectacular, option at tight end, due to his ability to get open on checkdown routes for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The problem is that he's going up against his old team in the aforementioned Eagles, who have been great at limiting tight ends all season long, which likely means Daniels won't be finding Ertz much in the air this week.

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 11

16. Jonnu Smith, MIA (vs. LVR)

15. Tucker Kraft, GB (@ CHI)

14. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. CLE)

13. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. HOU)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ DEN)

11. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ PHI)

10. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ PIT)

9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)

8. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. LAR)

7. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ TEN)

6. Evan Engram, JAX (@ DET)

5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. KC)

4. David Njoku, CLE (@ NO)

3. Brock Bowers, LVR (@ MIA)

2. George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)

1. Travis Kelce, KC (@ BUF)