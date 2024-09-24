Injuries have absolutely decimated fantasy football this year, as your roster has probably had at least one key contributor miss some time through the first three weeks. While there are plenty of depth pieces available to pick from, which ones make the most sense to target in your Week 4 waiver wire pickups?

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. With the start of the 2024 NFL season here, try your best to button up some fringe concerns on your roster before the first week begins.

Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – RB

32.7% Rostered

It shouldn’t be a surprise who tops our Week 4 waiver wire pickups, as Bucky Irving finds himself in the top spot this week. With the inconsistencies that Rachaad White has demonstrated so far this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Irving has taken advantage of his increasing workload through the first three weeks.

Plus, comments from head coach Todd Bowles show that the staff has seen the impact Irving can make, and they will do their best to incorporate him into the game plan. Don’t be surprised if the running back workload turns more into a 60-40 breakdown, with Irving earning that valuable 40 percent.

2. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers – WR

36.0% Rostered

The starlet of fantasy football this past week is the top receiver on our Week 4 waiver wire pickups, as Jauan Jennings became Brock Purdy’s favorite target. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all having missed their Week 3 game, Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk were the top two options.

Samuel will likely miss another week and with McCaffrey’s timeline still up in the air, Jennings will have another week of being a top target, even if Kittle returns.

3. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys – RB

37.3% Rostered

While only being on the field for 46 percent of offensive snaps in Week 3, Rico Dowdle has held a consistent role out of the backfield for the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed that maybe the tide has begun to shift with the workload between Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

With Elliott having earned the starter’s workload to start the year, Dowdle finally outpaced Elliott in rushing attempts, receptions, and total touches. While each player received a 46 percent snap share, Dowdle was by far the more efficient runner, and that should parlay into a stronger floor for fantasy moving forward.

4. Braelon Allen, New York Jets – RB

28.0% Rostered

Even with as good as Breece Hall has looked for the New York Jets, rookie back Braelon Allen has carved out a significant role for your fantasy football roster. While a beneficiary of a positive game script, Allen looked good with his 14 touches.

A game removed from his two-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans, Allen recorded 11 carries and three receptions, totaling 68 total yards. If your bench needs an RB3 option, Allen is a leader of that category, and he could find himself sneaking into the RB2 group here shortly.

5. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings – QB

16.3% Rostered

The first quarterback in our Week 4 waiver wire pickups is Sam Darnold, who has been the biggest reason why the Minnesota Vikings are one of the biggest surprises of the NFL this season. Darnold has established a great connection with Justin Jeferson this year, and the offense has not missed a step so far.

A blowout home win over the Houston Texans was led by Darnold’s four touchdowns, as he now has eight passing TDs on the year. With a Week 4 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers next on the docket, look for Darnold to produce another top-15 stat line.

6. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers – QB

24.1% Rostered

The second (and final) quarterback on this list is Justin Fields, who went from the likely backup to Russell Wilson to thriving as the starter through the first three games. Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers was made possible because of Fields’ impact in the passing game.

Throwing for 245 yards was easily Fields’ best passing performance this season, as he looked extremely calm in picking apart the LAC defense. Even as Wilson gets closer to being 100 percent healthy, it would be surprising to see Fields lose his starting role.

7. Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants – WR

14.8% Rostered

Malik Nabers has earned the majority of headlines for the New York Giants offense, helping Wan’Dale Robinson fly under the radar as the WR2. Having recorded at least six receptions or one touchdown in each of the first three games, Robinson has been a key part of the Giants offense.

Likely playing from behind most of the season, Robinson has a good amount of guaranteed work coming his way. Robinson is going to be a high-floor, low-ceiling option in fantasy football, but your bench needs options like this to keep afloat during bye weeks or injury spells.

8. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders – RB

29.6% Rostered

The final running back on our Week 4 waiver wire pickups is Alexander Mattison, who has been splitting time with Zamir White. While White has been the depth chart RB1, Mattison has been finding the end zone more often, and scooping up the valuable passing game work.

Mattison’s workload hasn’t been huge, having produced games of nine, four, and six touches, respectively. But the value of his touches makes him an RB3, with the potential to keep earning a bigger set of snaps as the season progresses and the more that White doesn’t impress.

9. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – TE

26.1% Rostered

The lone tight end on our Week 4 waiver wire pickups is Cole Kmet, who finally received a core focus of the passing attack for the Chicago Bears. Having only caught five passes across the first two games combined, Kmet finally broke out, hauling in 10/11 targets for 97 yards and a late score.

While the Bears offense has been anything but good for fantasy football, Kmet might have turned a corner with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. As long as the offensive line issues continue, Kmet could hold value as a high-volume option, whenever Williams is forced to break the pocket.

10. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers – WR

42.7% Rostered

Second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston helps round out our waiver wire adds this week, as the 1B receiver for the Chargers has found the end zone three times so far this year. While only catching two passes (on two targets) in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, Johnston still holds an important passing-game role.

The impending health of Justin Herbert will dictate Johnston’s value, but as long as Herbert is healthy and playing, Johnston has sneaky flex value moving forward.