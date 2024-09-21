The San Francisco 49ers have been beset with injuries and tight end George Kittle can be added to the injury report. A hamstring injury kept Kittle from practicing all week and will force him out in the 49ers' upcoming Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers have already ruled out Deebo Samuel (calf) and Christian McCaffrey (Achilles).

The star tight end is coming off a monster game that saw him collect seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's yet another injury for the 49ers' offense, which is down to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Jordan Mason. San Francisco's No. 2 tight end, Eric Saubert, is a 30-year-old journeyman playing on his seventh team in his eight-year career.

Injuries are mounting for the 49ers

The 49ers began the year without Christian McCaffrey due to Achilles tendinitis. He was placed on injured reserve, so he will be out through Week 5 at minimum. It's believed he will be out for at least six weeks, projecting him for a possible Week 7 return. San Francisco has enjoyed the emergence of RB Jordan Mason, who had a coming-out party in Week 1 against the Jets. The 25-year-old running back already has 247 rushing yards (second-most) and two scores to start the season.

Deebo Samuel will miss a couple of games because of a calf injury. That's after a huge game when he snagged eight catches for 110 yards against the Vikings in Week 2.

Now that Kittle is out for Week 3, this will force relatively unknown players like Saubert, Isaac Guerendo, Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell to the forefront of the offense.

Thankfully, the Rams defense has given little resistance to opposing offenses, ranking fourth-worst in defensive DVOA. LA has allowed 533 passing yards, most recently getting carved up by Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. in a 41-10 Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.