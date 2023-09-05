The 2023 NFL season is finally here. While in Week 1 it's generally wise to stick relatively close to your fantasy football QB draft rankings, there are certain matchups to avoid and exploit at the quarterback position this week.

Before we hit the fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1, a quick rundown of the QB Week 1 slate ahead:

Streaming QB options

Week 1 doesn't present a lot of prime quarterback streaming matchups, but Lions QB Jared Goff submitted a top-10 finish in six different weeks last season, and the Lions defense allowed an average of 25.5 points per game in those contests. When Goff is projected to be in a shootout like this, he's a backend QB1 candidate.

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell may not be the most exciting fantasy football play, especially given Terry McLaurin's questionable status as of Tuesday afternoon, but he's playing at home against the blatantly tanking Cardinals. Howell offers some rushing upside, and the Commanders could air it out more this year with Eric Bienemy calling the shots.

Favorite FanDuel DFS plays

Geno Smith, SEA (FD $7200) vs LAR: The days of ducking the Rams defense are over. Despite tagging the Rams defense for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 13 last year, ten other quarterbacks are priced higher than Smith on the main slate in Week 1. A stack with DK Metcalf, especially if Jaxson Smith-Njigba is inactive, is one of the most affordable and highest potential QB-WR combos in Week 1.

Justin Herbert, LAC (FD $8100) vs MIA: This just feels like a wild high-scoring matchup, and FanDuel's 50.5 total points projections agree. Herbert should benefit from a new playcaller in Kellen Moore who wants to unleash his vertical game, and no one can score faster on the other side than the Miami Dolphins with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins were 2nd in the league last year in most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. This will be a highly-owned game, but sneaky stack options like Joshua Palmer and Gerald Everett with Herbert can still get you home in bigger fantasy football tournaments.

Players to avoid

Deshaun Watson, CLE: Until he proves he's back, Watson is an easy fade against a Bengals defense that was 3rd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. Cleveland won't need an invitation to run Nick Chubb until the wheels fall off, and Watson didn't do anything in training camp or preseason to make anyone believe he's fully returned to form. At this point, a wait-and-see approach is prudent.

Daniel Jones, NYG: Jones is a great season-long bet in his second year with Brian Daboll, but a matchup against an incredibly tough Cowboys defense is one to duck. Jones had weekly finishes of 19th and 20th in two games against Dallas last year, and the Giants seem more likely to lean on the legs of a fresh Saquon Barkley than drop back to pass against Micah Parsons and a tough pass rush.

Week 1 – Fantasy Football QB Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs DET)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs HOU)

3. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs MIA)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ NE)

5. Josh Allen, BUF (@ NYJ)

6. Justin Fields, CHI (vs GB)

7. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ LAC)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@IND)

9. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs TB)

10. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ CLE)

11. Geno Smith, SEA (vs LAR)

12. Jared Goff, DET (@ KC)

13. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs LV)

14. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ NYG)

15. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (vs BUF)

16. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs DAL)

17. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs CIN)

18. Sam Howell, WAS (vs ARI)

19. Brock Purdy, SF (@ PIT)

20. Jordan Love, GB (@ CHI)

21. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs JAX)

22. Derek Carr, NO (vs TEN)

23. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs SF)

24. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs CAR)

Fantasy Football Week 1 Quarterback Rankings Notes

If Travis Kelce is out Thursday, you can safely bump Lamar Jackson — who should benefit greatly from aggressive playcalling from Todd Monken — to the top spot and move Justin Herbert ahead of Patrick Mahomes as well…Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen face tough defenses, which may make their sky-high prices in DFS easier to avoid…Wheels up for Justin Fields who has a legit fantasy football WR1 in DJ Moore now and can still run like prime Mike Vick…With Jeff Wilson out, Devon Achane questionable, and Raheem Mostert 32 years old, Tua Tagovailoa may have to throw the ball 50 times in a potential shootout…Trevor Lawrence would be higher if we had any faith in Indianapolis to keep up and make the Jags throw…the Vikings are bad enough defensively to end up in shootouts with just about anyone, and Baker Mayfield's Bucs are a great litmus test for that…Joe Burrow might not be 100%, and Cleveland is going to drain the clock all game with Nick Chubb…

Geno Smith has weapons everywhere and a great matchup…Giddy up…Broncos country may ride again with Sean Payton at the helm, but Russell Wilson should be more playable when (if?) Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams both return to full health…Dak Prescott may be the victim of a run-heavy approach in a game where both teams will likely play it conservatively…Aaron Rodgers will have big weeks, but Buffalo was the league's stingiest fantasy defense to quarterbacks last year and they're at home in primetime…Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson have two matchups to avoid…ditto for Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett, who will both put up some QB1 games this year against poorer defenses…

Jordan Love is a dirt-cheap option in DFS, but Green Bay is likely to lean on Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon initially with a young receiver group…Anthony Richardson will have fantasy football spike weeks later on, but rookie quarterbacks typically need to get their feet wet first…At least Derek Carr has Michael Thomas healthy for Week 1, but red zone vultures Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams are always watching…Desmond Ridder would be playable in a points-per-handoff format, but that's about it.