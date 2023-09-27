Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season featured the offenses more than the defenses, but things could change as we enter Week 4 and take a look at the best fantasy football defense options in this week's edition of start 'em, sit 'em.

Here are the fantasy football defense matchups to exploit and avoid in Week 4:

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 4

New Orleans Saints DEF (vs TB)

The Buccaneers have been surprisingly frisky through the first three weeks, but Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback we want to target and he may be less effective with Marshon Lattimore renewing his rivalry with Mike Evans, a player he's given the fits to over the years. The Saints defense has been incredible through three quarters this season, but have mostly failed to finish games and rack up the big fantasy points they should be gaining. At home in a divisional rivalry game, the Saints should be able to string together a whole game and make Mayfield look closer to how he did on Monday night against the Eagles (146 yards, 1 INT) than his first two weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals DEF (@ TEN)

Derrick Henry has been bottled up by 8-man fronts this year, and Ryan Tannehill has been unable to make teams pay, throwing just one touchdown with three interceptions and 13 sacks taken on the season. The Bengals defense looked tough on Monday night against the Rams and could have a repeat performance against a Titans team that is struggling to score and protect long enough to connect on deep strikes down the field.

Kansas City Chiefs DEF (@ NYJ)

Until the Jets pull the plug on the Zach Wilson experience, he's someone you'll want to stream fantasy football defenses against. Wilson couldn't get anything going against the Patriots, and the Chiefs have been extremely stingy this year to opposing quarterbacks, allowing the 7th least fantasy points per game through three weeks. With two matchups ahead with Denver in Week 6 and Week 8, Kansas City is a great fantasy defense hold for the future as well.

Other defenses you're already starting: San Francisco 49ers D (vs ARI), Philadelphia Eagles D (vs WSH), Dallas Cowboys D (vs NE), Cleveland Browns D (vs BAL), Pittsburgh Steelers D (@ HOU)

Sit 'em: Defenses to sit in Week 4

New York Jets DEF (vs KC)

You probably don't need a big explanation here. The Jets are a defense worth rostering and holding on to — especially with the Broncos up next — but they belong on benches in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the majestic power of the Swifties being harnessed. Stream for this week, and bring them back in Week 5.

Buffalo Bills DEF (vs MIA)

Another very good fantasy football defense who we'll start just about every week, but needs to be a “sit 'em” in Week 4 with the Miami Dolphins coming to town. The Bills won't get 70 points dropped on them, but the Dolphins are an explosive offensive unit to avoid at all costs this season.

New England Patriots DEF (@ DAL)

The Cowboys should bounce back after an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and the Patriots might catch the brunt of it. Talented teams returning home from an upset are usually an easy sit 'em, especially since Mac Jones and the offense might put the defense in bad field position situations in Week 4. You should be able to exploit a better matchup on the waiver wire.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Washington Commanders D (@ PHI), Carolina Panthers D (vs MIN), Miami Dolphins D (@ BUF)