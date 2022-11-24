Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

By and large, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is having a productive season. However, he is struggling with an injury that is keeping him from adding more to his numbers this 2022 NFL campaign. It also appears that he might be in danger of missing the Browns’ Week 12 game due to knee and ankle issues that prevented him from practicing with the team Wednesday.

David Njoku reportedly missed practice Wednesday, which isn’t a good sign for his availability on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given that Njoku played in Week 11 versus the Buffalo Bills after missing a game due to an ankle problem plus the fact that he just missed practice with a new injury (knee), David Njoku might end up missing the date with the Bucs.

Should David Njoku end up not getting the green light to play the Buccaneers game, the Browns likely will have Harrison Bryant taking additional workload again. In Week 31-23 loss to the Bills, Bryant even had four catches for 41 yards despite Njoku suiting up in that contest. Njoku, meanwhile, only had 17 receiving yards on two catches and three targets.

So far in the 2022 NFL campaign, Njoku is third on the Browns with 435 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on 36 receptions and 45 targets. Hopefully for the Browns, David Njoku will eventually be cleared to play against the Buccaneers, with Cleveland needing all help it can get to stop the bleeding. The Browns are on a two-game losing streak and has just a win to show over their last seven outings.