Managers in fantasy football are already looking forward, while remembering that a couple of these Week 6 last-minute options paid off. But here are the fantasy football defense/special teams rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

This is the week to ride with the Patriots. Yes, the Titans have a new coach. So that can make things problematic for a defense. However, the Titans still have the same players.

Plus, with ex-head coach Mike Vrabel coming to town, the Patriots will be willing to take chances to get a win. That opens the door for big plays by the Patriots’ defense.

Top Fantasy Football picks

The Patriots already have three top-10 finishes this season, and this should be four easily, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Cam Ward has been a sack magnet, absorbing a league-high 25 sacks,” Pat Fitzmaurice wrote. “He's also thrown four interceptions and has lost four fumbles. The Titans are averaging 13.8 points per game.”

It’s time to eat for the Patriots' defense.

Another thing that will help is that Vrabel is a players’ coach. The team will want him to leave his old place of employment with a win. And that is Vrabel’s focus, according to ESPN.

“It will be nice to see some people that I haven't seen in a few years that helped us win — players and staff,” Vrabel said Monday, the day after the Patriots' 25-19 win over the Saints — the team's third victory in a row. “But we've got a huge job to do here as we prepare for them.”

The players acknowledge it.

Veteran center Garrett Bradbury was among Patriots players who understood the importance of Vrabel's return to Tennessee.

“There's probably a little bit about Coach Vrabel that's fired up for it center Garett Bradbury said. “But we'll worry about [it] later. When we start making things bigger than what they are, or focusing down the road. We have to live in the moment.

“It doesn't matter what you did yesterday. You have to have a good today. That's kind of the message Coach Vrabel shares. We have a lot of guys, former Tennessee people in this building, so there will be a little extra for them. But as players, we have to show up and execute.”

Another fantasy standout is Denver. The Broncos will have to be careful as the Giants have an improved offense with rookie Jaxson Dart leading the way.

But mistakes happen with young players. And the Broncos are coming off a nine-sack performance.

Other standouts

The Packers look like a good bet to wreak havoc against the Cardinals. And they are hungry to end their second-half woes, according to Packers.com.

Article Continues Below

“Are we running out of gas?” LaFleur asked. “Do we need to roll (substitute) more guys in the first half? … Are we well-conditioned enough from practice? Did our guys do enough on the bye week?

“All that stuff has kind of been floated around, trying to figure out why this is happening, because certainly we're trying to find solutions.

“I would say that's been a theme through five games. Teams just getting the ball out quick with quick game and screens, and some run alerts. We're getting a ton of double-chippers, as well, when they do want to or need to try to push the ball down the field. That's just going to be the way it is, I think, for a while.”

Another good bet is the Steelers. The Bengals have more stability with Joe Flacco at quarterback, but he’s prone to interceptions.

And Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig is emerging after a big game against the Browns, according to Steelerswire.com.

“Is it too early to start planning the Herbig-for-DPOY parade?” Andrew Vasquez wrote. “Jokes aside, there may be no edge rusher more dominant than Herbig at the moment, as he put together an incredible two-sack performance against the Browns despite sharing snaps with Alex Highsmith.”

Fantasy Football sleepers

Look for the Rams' defense to have a chance to score fantasy points against the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence can be turnover-friendly, and the Rams are coming off a big game on the defensive side.

The Browns' defense has a chance against a good Miami offense. But they will have to play at a high level. Look for Myles Garrett to get a strip sack and fumble recovery along the way to add some fantasy defense points.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense Rankings

1. New England Patriots (NE) at TEN

2. Denver Broncos (DEN) vs NYG

3. Green Bay Packers (GB) at ARI

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT) at CIN

5. Kansas City Chiefs (KC) vs. LV

6. Cleveland Browns (CLE) vs. MIA

7. Los Angeles Rams (LAR) at JAC

8. Seattle Seahawks (SEA) vs. HOU

9. Houston Texans (HOU) at SEA

10. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI) at MIN

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC) vs. LAR

12. Carolina Panthers (CAR) at NYJ

13. Indianapolis Colts (IND) at LAC

14. Minnesota Vikings (MIN) vs. PHI

15. Chicago Bears (CHI) vs. NO