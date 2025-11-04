Every fantasy football season reaches a turning point. For 2025, Week 10 feels like that moment. Running back committees are shifting, injuries are stacking up, and previously overlooked players are rising to fantasy football prominence. Whether you’re clinging to playoff hopes or cruising atop the standings, getting your running back lineup right this week could define the rest of your season.

Key insights

As we dive into Week 10, remember that the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs are on their byes. That takes some heavy hitters like Tony Pollard, Javonte Williams, and Isiah Pacheco off the board. On the flip side, fantasy football managers regain key contributors from the Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, and Eagles. This gives some rosters much-needed reinforcements.

Recall that Week 9 gave us fireworks. Christian McCaffrey reasserted his dominance, and Rico Dowdle exploded. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai emerged as a legit flex option. That said, Week 10 brings new matchups and tougher choices.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings entering Week 10 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 10 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Josh Jacobs, GB (vs. PHI)

Josh Jacobs continues to prove that consistency is king. Against Carolina in Week 9, Jacobs carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also added four receptions for 13 yards. Though Green Bay fell short, Jacobs once again delivered as a fantasy football workhorse.

Jacobs's 10 rushing touchdowns through eight weeks rank among the league’s best. His red-zone volume is also unmatched. He is averaging nearly five touches inside the 20 per game. The Eagles have also quietly allowed multiple running backs to post strong fantasy outings due to their soft coverage against receiving backs. Jacobs’ dual-threat ability keeps him in elite RB1 territory for Week 10’s Monday night showdown.

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. IND)

Even when the Falcons struggle, Bijan Robinson finds ways to produce. In last week’s narrow loss to New England, Robinson totaled 96 scrimmage yards on 22 touches. This included a career-high 10 targets. Sure, his rushing numbers were modest at 46 yards on 12 carries. However, his PPR value soared thanks to his heavy involvement in the passing game.

Facing the Colts, Robinson gets a prime opportunity to bounce back in a game where Atlanta should control the pace. Indianapolis ranks 28th in receptions allowed to running backs. As such, expect Robinson to remain the focal point. He’s a top-five fantasy football play with a massive ceiling if he finds the end zone.

James Cook, BUF (@ MIA)

James Cook finally looked like the every-down threat Buffalo envisioned in Week 9. He logged 27 carries for 114 yards and added one catch for 11 yards against Kansas City. That usage spike is exactly what fantasy football managers wanted to see.

Miami’s defense presents a balanced challenge. They are top-10 in yards allowed per carry, but bottom-five in receptions allowed to running backs. Cook’s explosiveness in open space makes him a strong RB1 candidate. If Buffalo continues leaning on him for 20+ touches, he’s a must-start in all leagues.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Devin Singletary, NYG (@ CHI)

Few saw it coming, but Devin Singletary took command of the Giants’ backfield in Week 9. Yes, most expected Tyrone Tracy Jr to assume lead duties following Cam Skattebo’s injury. That said, it was Singletary who logged more snaps (32) and opportunities (10).

Note that Chicago’s defense ranks near the bottom in both rushing yards and receptions allowed to running backs. As such, Singletary could carve out meaningful production. His versatility as both a runner and short-yardage receiver gives him sneaky flex appeal for fantasy football managers dealing with byes or injuries.

Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ LAC)

Jaylen Warren didn’t post eye-popping yardage numbers last week (31 rushing yards). Still, his two touchdowns on 16 carries made up for it. Despite splitting time with Najee Harris, Warren has become Pittsburgh’s go-to option near the goal line.

Article Continues Below

The Chargers’ run defense remains one of the league’s most inconsistent units. They routinely give up chunk gains to downhill runners and screen-heavy backs alike. Yes, his 1.9 yards per carry wasn’t inspiring. Despite that, Warren’s volume in the red zone makes him a high-upside RB2 in Week 10. Touchdowns are his currency, and he will cashing in.

Travis Etienne, JAX (@ HOU)

Travis Etienne continues to be one of fantasy football’s most reliable RB2 options. In Week 9, he carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards and caught five passes for 31 more. His usage remains elite. Etienne is averaging over 20 touches per game. Also, his dual-threat capability ensures a safe weekly floor.

Meanwhile, Houston’s defense has allowed six receiving touchdowns to running backs this year. That is second-most in the league. Pencil Etienne in as a rock-solid RB2 with RB1 potential if the Jaguars offense keeps clicking.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Fantasy football managers will scramble once again with the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs on bye. That means no Tony Pollard, Chase Brown, Kareem Hunt, Javonte Williams, or Isiah Pacheco this week.

Injuries continue to complicate matters, too. D’Andre Swift (ankle), Saquon Barkley (knee), Quinshon Judkins (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (hip), Bucky Irving (shoulder), and Cam Skattebo (ankle) are all question marks heading into Sunday. Keep a close eye on practice reports and late-week updates before locking in your lineup.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Kenneth Walker, SEA (vs. ARI)

29. Brian Robinson, SF (vs. LAR)

28. Blake Corum, LAR (@ SF)

27. Woody Marks, HOU (vs. JAX)

26. Alvin Kamara, NO (@ CAR)

25. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. NO)

24. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. ARI)

23. David Montgomery, DET (@ WAS)

22. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (@ TB)

21. RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. LV)

20. Tyrone Tracy, NYG (@ CHI)

19. Travis Etienne, JAX (@ HOU)

18. Aaron Jones, MIN (vs. BAL)

17. Kimani Vidal, LAC (vs. PIT)

16. Kyle Monangai, CHI (vs. NYG)

15. Dylan Sampson, CLE (@ NYJ)

14. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (vs. LV)

13. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ LAC)

12. Derrick Henry, BAL (@ MIN)

11. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. CLE)

10. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ DEN)

9. Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. NO)

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ WAS)

7. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ SF)

6. James Cook, BUF (@ MIA)

5. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. BUF)

4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. IND)

3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAR)

2. Josh Jacobs, GB (vs. PHI)

1. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. ATL)

Bottom line

The running back position remains as unpredictable as ever. That unpredictability, though, creates opportunity for savvy fantasy football managers. Elite options like Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and James Cook are matchup-proof RB1s. Meanwhile, plug-and-play streamers such as Devin Singletary and Jaylen Warren could provide unexpected boosts.

With the fantasy playoffs inching closer, volume and red-zone roles matter more than name value. Monitor injury reports, trust usage trends, and don’t be afraid to start players in favorable matchups over bigger names in tougher spots.